When Kelli Simpkins and her husband Todd LaRosa moved to Madison a dozen years ago, they had no trouble finding people to help care for their son, Mickey, who has epilepsy.

Now, with a caregiver shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and wages failing to keep up with inflation and other types of jobs, Simpkins said they can rarely find help at the $15.75 hourly rate permitted through the state Medicaid program Mickey is in. With Mickey’s seizures becoming more frequent and uncontrollable at age 20, LaRosa has largely stopped working to care for him nearly full time.

“The wages are just not enough to attract caregivers,” said Simpkins, now of Verona, who works full-time. “We don’t get time out together to have a break.”

As the state Legislature considers increasing funding for caregivers through Medicaid programs in the 2023-2035 budget, advocates and people who rely on home care workers for daily living are sounding the alarm that the caregiver challenge is becoming a crisis poised to get worse without action.

“People with disabilities and older adults who rely on care are extraordinarily worried about the caregiver shortage and what it means for their futures,” Tamara Jackson, public policy analyst for the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities, said last week at a news conference organized by the Survival Coalition of Wisconsin Disability Organizations.

“This is the time for an investment, a substantial investment, in this workforce and in this system,” said Patti Becker, program operations director for the Community Living Alliance, a Madison-based home care agency, and co-chair of the Survival Coalition.

The group is calling for a 25% increase in direct care worker rates for Family Care and IRIS, Medicaid programs designed to keep adults out of nursing homes, and for children’s long-term care. They’re seeking a 39% increase in a related Medicaid service known as personal care, the continuation of an overall 5% Family Care rate increase adopted two years ago and $200,000 more for respite services.

The items are among those in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget that were retained by the Republican-controlled Legislature’s budget committee this month when it stripped more than 500 other requests from the budget.

Lawmakers plan to build their own two-year spending plan to send back to the governor before the end of June, as they have done with Evers’ previous two budgets. The recent budgets, as approved, have included some increases in the caregiver programs.

According to a Survival Coalition survey this year of more than 300 people with disabilities, older adults and care workers, 62% of people needing care worry they won’t be able to continue living in their home or independently. Half of family members said they quit their jobs or reduced hours to provide care, and two-thirds of workers said they don’t make enough to afford rent and other bills, and don’t get benefits such as health insurance and paid time off.

Low pay

The average hourly wage for such workers is $13.53, according to a state report, though some get up to $18 to $20 for some types of care through certain programs.

Andy Thain, who lives in Thorp, between Eau Claire and Wausau, said he is authorized to receive about 38 hours of care a week through Medicaid but has trouble finding workers to cover some shifts. Thain, in his mid-30s, has cerebral palsy.

The uncertainty makes life difficult, with some workers arriving to get him out of bed at 4:30 a.m. and others not showing up until 9 a.m. “That kind of jarring adjustments to my schedule is physically and emotionally difficult,” he said.

After some caregivers work with him for a few weeks, “they find a better job at Kwik Trip or the local diner,” he said.

'Obscenely backwards'

Karen Foxgrover has for years relied on caregivers, most of them UW-Madison students, to help her get up, bathe, dress, eat, use the bathroom and go to bed. The Madison woman — who has spinal muscular atrophy, a muscle weakening disease — has long struggled to find enough workers.

In April 2022, her fragile patchwork of care fell apart. After spending a month in the hospital for pneumonia, she returned to her apartment Downtown, where her only caregivers soon graduated and moved on. The agencies that handle her Medicaid programs sent workers who weren’t able to care for her properly or failed to show up, she said.

Just before Thanksgiving, to continue getting her regular daily care, she ended up at Meriter Hospital. After a month, she was transferred to The Bay at Belmont Health and Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home on Madison’s East Side that had the most regulatory violations of any nursing home in Wisconsin in recent years.

Early this year, she moved to UW Health’s East Madison Hospital, where she was still staying as of late last week.

Being at an expensive hospital for more than three months instead of getting cheaper care at home is “obscenely backwards, upside down, horrendously horrible,” she said.

“I want to go to my apartment so badly — my home, my beautiful things,” she said. “But I’m here until somebody decides to pick up my (caregiver) contract.”