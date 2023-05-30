Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hospitalized patients at UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter can now have two visitors at a time, with no limit on the total number of different visitors.

For clinic and urgent care visits, there is no limit on visitors. At the UW Health emergency department, two visitors are permitted. At Meriter, one is allowed for adult patients and two for pediatric patients.

The health care organizations said Tuesday they relaxed the visitation rules Friday because of reductions in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. They loosened mask requirements in early May.

“We’ve watched the data closely, and we’re applying what we’ve learned to offer this additional flexibility to our patients and their visitors,” Colleen Feldhausen, UW Health's interim director of patient and family experience, said in a statement.

In Meriter's birthing and newborn services, two visitors older than 16 can be with a patient at any time, including overnight. For patients who are pre- or post-childbirth, one visitor older than 16 is allowed overnight.

At UW's American Family Children’s Hospital, two designated primary caregivers older than 16 can be with a patient at any time, including overnight. Additional visitors are allowed during hospital visiting hours, but only two visitors can be in the patient’s room at a time.

Visitors who have or recently had respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath, or who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 10 days are not permitted.

For full details for visitor and masking guidelines, go to www.uwhealth.org/pvg and uph.link/meritervisitors.