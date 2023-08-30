Accuray, a cancer treatment company that in 2011 bought the radiation therapy company TomoTherapy in Madison, has moved its headquarters from Sunnyvale, California to Madison.

Accuray makes radiotherapy machines for cancer treatment, including the image-guided TomoTherapy, developed from research by Thomas "Rock" Mackie, a now-retired UW-Madison medical physicist.

The company has about 1,000 employees, including more than 300 in Wisconsin, with about 290 in Madison. Those figures didn't change when the company shifted its headquarters to Madison July 31, officials said.

On Tuesday, the company held an event in Madison to mark the expansion of a manufacturing facility and the completion of a training center.