An abortion clinic that opened in Rockford, Illinois, in January provided more than 400 pill abortions in the first six months, with nearly half of the patients coming from Wisconsin.

A second clinic, for surgical abortions, is expected to open in Rockford by this fall.

Dr. Dennis Christensen, a mostly retired obstetrician-gynecologist from Madison, bought both properties in June 2022, the same month the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the federal right to abortion. The ruling led abortion providers in Wisconsin to halt the procedures as courts determine whether to uphold an 1849 state law interpreted as banning nearly all abortions.

Christensen opened the Rockford Family Planning Center Jan. 6 at 611 Auburn St. It provides abortions using the medications mifepristone and misoprostol. Mifepristone is approved to end pregnancies up to 10 weeks.

Of 403 women receiving abortions so far, 213 have been from Illinois, with 180 from Wisconsin and 10 from Iowa or elsewhere, Christensen said Wednesday.

The volume “demonstrates that there’s a need there,” he said. “We’re just trying to provide the availability of the service.”

Early this year, the Food and Drug Administration expanded access to pill abortions in states such as Minnesota and Illinois, where abortion remains legal, by allowing certified pharmacies to dispense mifepristone.

The Rockford Family Planning Foundation is preparing the second site, at 4236 Maray Drive, for surgical abortions, along with pill abortions and related care. Late last year, organizers said they hoped to open by this spring, but planning and remodeling have taken longer than expected.

“We are very hopeful this will be open by fall,” said Dr. Lisa Barroilhet, a Madison-area obstetrician-gynecologist who is on the foundation board. “The women of Wisconsin will benefit from an accessible abortion clinic in northwestern Illinois.”

Christensen said the first clinic will continue after the second one opens.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin staff have been working at the Planned Parenthood of Illinois abortion clinic in Waukegan, north of Chicago. Planned Parenthood of Illinois last month said it had a 54% increase in abortion patients since the Supreme Court ruling a year earlier.

Minnesota had a 20% increase in abortions in 2022 compared to 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. That includes a 38% increase in patients from Wisconsin, with 874 women from Wisconsin receiving abortions in Minnesota last year, up from 634 the previous year.

A Dane County judge ruled this month that the state’s 1849 law, widely interpreted as banning abortions except to save the life of the mother, doesn’t apply to consensual abortions at all. The case is expected to be appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which starting Aug. 1 will have a liberal majority.

