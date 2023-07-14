Since the 988 Wisconsin Lifeline started a year ago, it has received nearly 92,000 calls and other contacts, many more than expected, health officials said Friday.

The 988 service, which on July 16, 2022 replaced the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline around the country, offers support for mental health and substance use concerns. Staff are trained to help people reduce stress, provide emotional support and connect them with local resources. Contacts are kept confidential between the person and counselor unless there is an imminent danger for the person or others.

In the first year, the Wisconsin version of 988 had more than 72,000 calls, about 10,000 texts and roughly 9,000 online chats through 988lifeline.org, the state Department of Health Services said. That's up from 35,000 to 40,000 calls a year to similar previous hotlines in the state, said Caroline Crehan Neumann, crisis services coordinator for DHS.

Health officials had expected about 55,000 calls and 2,000 texts to 988 the first year, Crehan Neumann said. DHS is applying for grants to better staff the service and market it to communities who might need it most, such as teen girls, Native American residents and Black men, she said.

“The impact, just in its first year, has been incredibly successful," she said. "And we are just getting started.”

DHS said more than 98% of the contacts are resolved through the conversation, which reduces pressure on the state’s system of emergency services for mental health and substance use concerns. Less than 1% of calls involve circumstances resulting in a welfare check or EMS contact, said Shelly Missall, Wisconsin Lifeline program manager at Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin, the Green Bay agency that runs the service.