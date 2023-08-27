Donna Hart-Tervalon started her Madison boutique soon after noticing she was the only person of color at an apparel market she attended in Wisconsin Dells.

She’s also run into few people of color who own boutiques in Madison and around the state.

And so Hart Beat Boutique opened in the fall of 2022 at 437 S. Yellowstone Drive in Suite 115, a few blocks south of Mineral Point Road.

“It is a remote location, and people have to know where I am,” Hart-Tervalon said. “That’s a challenge.”

The shop sells contemporary fashions and accessories that cater to women above age 40, Hart-Tervalon said, though she’s had many younger customers come in and buy her eclectic items, too.

Hart Beat Boutique also has an online store, Hart-Tervalon said, which has been slowly growing along with the brick-and-mortar location.

“There are women in my age category who want unique clothing that is stylish and not matronly or mass-produced,” said Hart-Tervalon, 71, who previously had a 45-year career in education.

The sole employee of the boutique, she gets her inventory from apparel markets, she said. You won’t find anything from big-box stores at Hart Beat Boutique, she said.

Prices for clothing range from $40 to $100, with some accessories being a little cheaper.

A walk through the store reveals a lot of blouses, dresses and pants with differing vibrant colors and patterns. The accessories, especially the jewelry, are equally as colorful and flashy.

“Some of my items are classics,” Hart-Tervalon said. “The brands I carry are well-known.”

Business has been “up and down” since opening, she said, but “people are starting to find me.” She said she was originally going to be located on Monroe Street, but that lease fell through.

“There are some really hard days,” she said. “There are days where I feel like this isn’t for me.”

But the feedback Hart-Tervalon receives from customers keeps her going. It’s also her reach, as well as the support she receives from being part of the Progress Center for Black Women, a nonprofit and coworking space Downtown where Black women can access resources to get their businesses off the ground.

“Word-of-mouth advertising has been helpful nationally,” Hart-Tervalon said, adding that she’s had people from New York, Connecticut and even Kansas buy her apparel.