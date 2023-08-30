A guitar shop that started in Wisconsin is moving its Fitchburg store to Sun Prairie.

Dave's Guitar Shop has other stores in Milwaukee, Marshfield and La Crosse, where it first opened in 1982, said owner Dave Rogers. The business sells various types of guitars, from vintage to electric to acoustic, as well as basses, amps, keyboards, drums and other musical gear.

It carries major guitar brands like Fender, Gibson and Ibanez and has a popular online presence, too.

"We do extensive repairs, also," Rogers said.

The business, which has close to 40 employees, will be moving into the former Market Street Diner on 110 Market St. in Sun Prairie.

Rogers said Dave's Guitar Shop bought the former diner because it offers 10,000 square feet compared to the roughly 3,000-square-foot Fitchburg store.

The retro aesthetic of the diner also fits the vibe that Dave's Guitar Shop would like to evoke, Rogers said, adding that the business currently leases the Fitchburg space. Owning the Sun Prairie location would Rogers more control over operations, he said.

Renovations on the former diner are slated to finish this fall, Rogers said.

"I'll be excited when its all done," he said.