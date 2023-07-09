The ABS Global sign has been turning heads since 1967 with its takes on bull semen, artificial insemination and beautiful bovines.

But the sign, located along Interstate 39-90-94 near the company’s headquarters in DeForest, is literally being overshadowed by what appears to be a cage of Jurassic proportions. The new addition to the Dane County landscape is designed to elevate the game of golf with technology, entertainment and sheer size.

PinSeekers is scheduled to open this September with a 60-bay, three-level driving range, two 18-hole putting courses, a restaurant, whiskey lounge, event space and four lanes of mini bowling. The 14-acre project, with towering walls of nets and support poles that reach up to 160 feet into the air, will also feature Toptracer ball-tracking technology and 10 interactive smart-target greens that light up when hit by a golf ball.

The estimated price of the project is up to $26 million.

The facility will feature 220 television screens and has 180,000 golf balls. The hope is to draw golfers from around the region, plus those passing by on their way through Wisconsin.

“The poles are our Golden Arches. When you’re coming from Chicago and you’re driving up here, everybody will know what these poles are,” said Ryan Ranguette, one of four co-owners of the facility and the former general manager at Vitense Golfland on Madison’s West Side. “The idea is to grow the game of golf. We’re just using non-traditional ways.”

Changing course

Golf is undergoing a transformation to open the game to a wider audience that wants to play year-round and is constrained by time. And operators no longer need facilities that require large tracts of land, huge teams of greenskeepers and fleets of golf carts.

According to the National Golf Foundation, 41.1 million people played golf in 2022, but 15.5 million people played simulated golf in studios and at driving ranges, compared with 13.2 million who played only on a real course. There were 12.4 million people who played both, the foundation reported.

The result has been an explosion of golf studios that can be wedged into retail, restaurant and bar spaces.

In Milton, Carl’s Place, which started out selling movie screens for backyards and basements, morphed into golf simulators in 2014 when it had just seven employees. It is now housed in a new $7 million, 65,000-square-foot facility, has 60 employees and manufactures and sells enclosures, screens, hitting surfaces, tees and electronics such as launch monitors and projectors. The company also sells complete golf simulator packages that can be installed in a home basement, garage or commercial business.

Now driving ranges are upping their games.

Vitense began adding year-round, climate-controlled golf suites in 2014 and now has 25 suites on two levels at its facility that was established in 1955 at Whitney Way and Schroeder Road. Each suite features heated seating, two or three hitting bays, televisions, waitstaff and Toptracer, a computerized gaming system that provides accurate distance data and the trajectory of each shot plus the ability to play games and courses around the world.

Topgolf Callaway Brands is growing its high-tech driving ranges and now has 90 locations around the world, 78 of which are in the U.S. but none are in Wisconsin. Filling part of that void, however, is the $27 million Luxe Golf in the Milwaukee suburb of Franklin, home to 57 hitting bays on three levels and a 250-yard long turf range that opened in 2022.

‘Something for everybody’

PinSeekers isn’t just bringing the concept to the Madison area. The company is also building a facility in Tiffin, Iowa, a suburb of Iowa City, as part of a 265-acre housing, entertainment and retail development along Interstate 380. Company leaders, including Austin Palm, owner of the Bucky Book, are looking for a site in the Fox Valley near Green Bay or Appleton. In the next five years, they hope to have up to 10 facilities in the Upper Midwest, with three or four of those in Wisconsin.

“You look at the revenue that’s generated from what a Topgolf does and then you incorporate everything we’re adding to the facility from multi-sport simulators, the mini bowling, the putting course, live music, and you combine that with what is already a proven model and it just makes sense with all the additional revenue streams,” Palm said last week during a tour of the facility. “There’s something for everybody out here. There’s no set demographic.”

Palm spent part of his childhood in Oklahoma and then moved with his family to the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, area. He graduated from the University of Iowa, where he met his wife, who ultimately found a job at Children’s Hospital in Madison. Palm took a job at the Bucky Book in 2005 and in 2021 purchased the company.

Ranguette is a native of Waunakee who has been working in golf and restaurant hospitality for most of his adult life. Besides his stint at Vitense, he has worked as a golf pro at Yahara Hills in Madison, the Oaks in Cottage Grove, the River Club of Mequon and Brown Deer Park Golf Course, among others. Ranguette is neighbors with Palm in Waunakee, and it’s that relationship that led to making PinSeekers a reality.

“This was a dream of his for a long time,” Palm said of Ranguette. “Fate brought us together.”

Ranguette’s father, Bill, a Waunakee developer who helped create the Vineyards at Cambridge housing development and was part owner of the $160 million Northern Bay Golf Resort in Adams County, is also part of the PinSeekers team along, with Scott Anderson, an Iowa-based developer.

The team considered sites near East Towne Mall in Madison, in Cottage Grove and Sun Prairie before finding 16 acres along the interstate and just north of the DeForest Sports Complex, a 25-acre facility with four baseball diamonds and two fields for sports like soccer, football and lacrosse. The PinSeekers team has two acres remaining and is considering more development that could include sand volleyball courts, a hotel and brewpub, which could serve both visitors to PinSeekers and to the village-owned sports complex, Ryan Ranguette said.

“It’s been a learning experience all the way through,” he said. “I feel like Madison is an extremely golf-centric community so they’ll appreciate what we’re trying to do out here.”

High-tech game

The putting courses each feature 18 holes of artificial, undulating turf. There are no windmills, clowns, bridges or big fish statues but, thanks to a thick base of sand underneath the turf, there is a more realistic feel to an actual putting green. White-colored sand traps and blue-colored water hazards feature longer turf but can be hit out of by a player that enters the hazards.

But the driving range is where the bulk of the project lies. The support poles go 30-feet below ground, while the net system is a series of smaller nets, a design more tolerable to wind, snow and ice.

The main building features 20 climate-controlled hitting bays per level with each bay equipped with two television screens, a hopper of 2,000 balls, food and drink service and the Toptracer ball-tracing technology. It’s 250 yards to the back net with targets as close as 50 yards away for chipping practice and others ranging from 100 yards to 225 yards away. Each bay can rent for between $18 and $42 per hour depending on the time of day and can accommodate up to six golfers, which translates to $7 per hour per golfer at peak times.

Balls are dispensed from the hoppers by placing the end of a club under a sensor. Safety nets will be installed on the second and third levels, with the mini-bowling facility located on the first level. The driving range has the potential to serve 360 people at a time, in addition to the event space for 125 people and a main bar and restaurant on the second level, which is the main entrance.

“I felt the demand was there and that the technology is there,” Ranguette said. “The golfer is using technology more than ever to their advantage now. This is an interesting way to improve your game, but then hopefully it also gets friends and family, that may not have gone out to a traditional green-grass golf course, to a facility like ours. It’s a less intimidating way to experience the game.”

Photos: PinSeekers in DeForest