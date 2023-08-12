Citing financial woes and eyeing ambitious expansions, some established Madison business owners are turning to crowdsourcing to raise large sums of money.

From chocolatiers to pancake purveyors, at least three local small businesses have fundraising campaigns up on GoFundMe, a platform traditionally used by people experiencing unusual hardship.

Mike Kunesh, treasurer for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and real estate business owner, said the crowdfunding could be looked at as a lesson or education in creative economics.

"I don't know that there's anything else to call it," he said. "It certainly is interesting."

Syovata Edari, who started her gourmet chocolate business, CocoVaa, seven years ago on Madison's Near East Side, is asking for an eye-popping $500,000 in a GoFundMe campaign that has drawn a lot of criticism on social media.

Edari said one of the reasons she started the GoFundMe was to lay the groundwork for a $2 million expansion project.

She said she has a small business savings account that serves as a cushion for her business and she doesn't touch it — because if something goes wrong, she'll need that.

"I don't have the equity that I need to go to a bank and say, 'OK, now I'm ready. Now will you guys take me seriously?'" Edari said. "So that's what this GoFundMe is intended to do: position me so that I can have other people say, 'OK, we want to get behind her, too, and put some bigger investment into this.'"

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, she had raised $18,480 from 159 donations. She also defended herself from dozens of critics on Reddit, responding to many of the commenters.

To one, she wrote, "The point is, that the collective of small businesses keep the economy running. Also, we aren’t forcing you or anyone to give us free money. This is a crowdfunding campaign to support and grow our business. People have a choice to donate or not. There's plenty of 'free' money thrown around by our government. With a crowdfunding campaign people can actually choose whether to support or not. Not sure why it’s so offensive. I think it’s innovative and maybe every small business should be doing this to position themselves to fully recover and grow. It may be distasteful to you, it may put people off ... but here, you have a choice."

Kunesh wasn't aware that GoFundMe was being used as a business strategy, but when issues of diversity, equity and inclusion are involved, the crowdfunding strategy might help equalize disadvantages, he said.

When told that Edari was seeking to raise $500,000 for expansion, he said, "hats off to ’em. That's pretty bold. If it works, that's amazing."

Short Stack

Edari was inspired by Short Stack Eatery, a popular Downtown Madison breakfast spot that's on its second GoFundMe campaign in less than four years. The first, held during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, raised more than $60,000.

On a typical Saturday morning, the restaurant at 301 W. Johnson St. has lines out the door, its tables packed. However, on its fundraising page, which had amassed more than $37,000 toward its $175,000 goal by 5:45 p.m. Friday, co-owner Alex Lindenmeyer shared that even the weekend crowds weren't enough to keep inflation and pandemic debt at bay.

Monthly occupancy costs — rent, common area maintenance, and portions of property taxes and insurance — run Lindenmeyer and co-owner Sinead McHugh $14,000. In addition, their rent increases 2% annually, and other costs, such as maintenance, are also subject to annual increases.

The pandemic, Lindenmeyer said, exhausted the restaurant's resources, and the loan debt it left behind has "crushed" her and McHugh.

"To be fully transparent, we (Alex and Sinéad) have depleted our own savings, maxed out our personal credit cards, and are hardly able to pay ourselves in an attempt to ensure our staff, local vendors and landlords continue to get paid," Lindenmeyer wrote on the site. "We have exhausted all our resources to make it through the pandemic, and now, like many other local restaurants, we are struggling to survive."

The owners declined to comment further for the Wisconsin State Journal.

One suggestion

After learning that Short Stack has lines out the door on weekends, Kunesh said maybe the owners need to raise their prices a little.

"The line might be shorter, but you'll be in business and more profitable. ... We all understand inflation and the cost of supply chain stuff and product and everything, eggs, meat, you name it. It's gone up."

Michelle Somes-Booher, director of the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at the UW-Madison School of Business, said that coming out of the pandemic, business owners have had to make lots of adjustments.

"We've had wage increases and whatnot," she said. "And then with higher interest rates, that always causes business owners to have to do things maybe they wouldn't have done in the past."

Somes-Booher said that, starting about 10 years ago, Kickstarter and other crowdfunding services began being used by businesses, particularly for startups, growth or special projects. "So, to the extent that it's going to be used in different ways, I think that may be a product of coming out of the pandemic."

The Malthouse

In the case of the Malthouse, a historic bar on Madison's East Side, air conditioning was a must.

Recently, the bar's outdated cooling system stopped working, and the owners were hit with estimates as high as $18,000 to replace the system. With the business still in pandemic recovery mode, Madison resident Nancy Rose Marshall organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of bar owner Bill Rogers.

"PLEASE consider donating so Bill can continue to cool us all down with cold beer and famously cozy bar," Marshall said on the fundraiser page. As of 2 p.m. Friday, the page had raised $2,980 toward its $15,000 goal. Additionally, the bar hosted a fundraising party July 29.

The GoFundMe tactic could be looked at as a creative, savvy move, but at the same time, Kunesh said, "I'm sure a lot of people think there's some integrity issues perhaps.

“If it's successful, you're going to see others," he said. "But unfortunately, at that point then, if there are businesses or other causes that are in real need, it's going to dilute that, and then — then it didn't help anybody perhaps.”

'Go big or go home'

In an interview, Edari said the price of ingredients has been going up, as has her rent at 1815 E. Washington Ave., in the Marling Building.

"Everything's going up," she said. "What I'm trying to explore now is private, angel investors who might be willing to offer very, very low interest loans. You know, people that have money to play with."

The chocolate business is somewhat seasonal, and it's hard to ship chocolates across the county in hot weather, she said. CocoVaa is closed for the month of August. "I mean, we're closed more than we're open," she said.

Her online orders took off during the pandemic, but her shop, which was required by the landlord to have a cafe, wasn't built for e-commerce, she said. Her kitchen is only about 500 square feet.

Edari, a former Madison defense attorney, said she's the only one trained to make the chocolate, and a giant order from Sheboygan-based Acuity Insurance last year took her three weeks to fill, working seven days a week. If she can expand, she'll be able to fill orders like that one, she said, calling the effort "total delusions of grandeur."

She said CocoVaa became profitable in large part because of that order. It allowed her take this time off, which is how she said she was able to have the time to structure the GoFundMe and think about CocoVaa's future.

"What that order did is it really did crystallize the fact that we are in too small of a space," Edari said. "We outgrew that space probably a long time ago. But it's very difficult to think big when you're so undercapitalized, when you're always denied conventional sources of funding."

Edari said she continues to make improvements with new equipment to help automate the process. "But yeah, we're at the point where it's like, go big or go home."