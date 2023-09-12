TDS Metrocom said it has turned on new fiber networks in Dodgeville and Mineral Point, bringing high-speed internet and TV service options to those communities.

The first areas of the communities have been turned on and more addresses will be added as sections of the networks are completed, TDS said. About 180 addresses can have the fiber services now, and about 3,700 addresses ultimately will be offered the services.

“We talk so much about how fiber is different than other technologies, but now customers can see and experience it for themselves,” Andrew Petersen, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs at TDS, said in a statement. “Fiber is fast, reliable, and we’re offering it this high-quality connection and our other services at competitive, pocketbook-friendly prices.”

TDS offers a low-cost service for qualifying Affordable Connectivity Program participants. Called TDS Connect, the product includes up to 200/200Mbps internet speeds and the monthly cost is fully covered by ACP benefit.

“The latest research suggests only 40 percent of those eligible for ACP are taking advantage of this benefit,” Petersen said. “Residents should absolutely check to see if they qualify.”

Madison-based TDS said it is investing about a billion dollars to expand its fiber network footprint across Wisconsin, one of 32 states it serves.