Don't expect to see the construction cranes that tower over Epic to disappear any time soon.

Epic is designing a sixth campus, starting with a 5.5-acre, 4-story underground parking ramp with 2,050 parking stalls on its northwest side to anchor an anticipated five buildings, according to site plan documents filed with the city of Verona. The underground parking ramp is expected to be similar to others around campus, going four floors down with future buildings and landscaping built on top of it, a project description states.

The parking ramp is expected to be operational by late 2025. Plans for the buildings, depicted as dotted outlines on planning documents, have not been released.

Epic Public Relations Manager Anna McCann said the company is planning to release more information about the new campus, including the theme, around the end of August. Epic also hosts an annual multi-day conference for users of its medical software around that time, where company leaders announce the latest software launches.

Two office buildings under construction at the nearby Wizards Academy cluster are expected to bring a combined 60,000 square feet of space and 700 private offices in 2024.

Epic plans to add 1,700 new employees in the next year, an increase of 14% from its 11,600-employee roster in February. That's nearly the same number of jobs Epic has added between late 2018 and February 2022.

Epic has been expanding its footprint in Verona on a near-constant basis since 2003 and only took a short break in 2018 as it fine-tuned designs for its most recent seven-building Storybook cluster. Epic opened its latest building, Castaway, in late January and is also constructing three buildings in the Storybook cluster, including a sci-fi office building and an underground bakery and restaurant.