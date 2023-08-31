Stephanie Pugliese, who has been president of Duluth Trading Co. since 2012 and CEO since 2015, shows off the Ball Room, an employee meeting space on the fourth floor of the company's new corporate headquarters in downtown Mount Horeb. The 108,000-square-foot building is home to 205 employees and has room for growth. The headquarters had been located in Belleville, where the company still maintains its distribution center, call center and an outlet store. The Belleville operations can employ up to 1,300 people during peak season for the clothing company.