An agreement between an order of Catholic Sisters and a construction company will help preserve and find new uses for part of a sprawling rural campus in Grant County.

The Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, their numbers in decline for decades, said last year that they needed to sell or remove, at considerable cost, three massive buildings totaling more than 300,000 square feet of chapel, auditorium, office, dining and dormitory space.

Last week, the Sisters announced they had found an answer.

The order has accepted a proposal from Tricon Construction Group in Dubuque, Iowa, that would renovate the space for an active, senior living community and event center "and to explore partnerships with local community organizations responding to human needs in the area." Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the deal will preserve the look and character of the campus, founded in 1847 on one of the region's highest hills.

“We are grateful that Tricon and other neighbors in this Tri-State area value these iconic buildings and are committed to repurposing them so that others will be able to enjoy the special place that is Sinsinawa Mound," said Sister Toni Harris, prioress of the Sinsinawa Dominican Congregation since 2016. "While there are details that need to be worked out before finalizing a transfer of ownership, we appreciate Tricon’s plan for stewardship of some of our buildings into the future.”

The buildings included in the transfer of ownership to Tricon are two constructed in 1964. One houses the Queen of the Rosary Chapel; and another that includes the main foyer, dining room, kitchen, meeting spaces, wellness center, sleeping quarters and guest rooms. The other is the convent building, constructed in 1899. The Sisters will retain ownership of the stone building and St. Clara Chapel. Those spaces will be renovated to serve as congregation office space, public meeting and prayer space, community living space for the Sisters, and exhibit areas, Sister Harris said.

The Sisters will also continue to own the Academy Apartments, two houses on the property and the surrounding land, while Sinsinawa Mound will continue to serve as the Motherhouse of the Congregation.

Tricon owner Ron Richard was born and raised in Kieler, about 10 miles northwest of the Mound, "a place that I admired," he said in a statement. His construction company was founded in 1998 and besides Dubuque, also has operations in Cedar Rapids, Chicago and Florida. The company specializes in the construction of government buildings, police and fire stations, hospitals, swimming pools, bridges and airports, among others.

Renovating and finding new uses for the buildings at Sinsinawa adds to the company's growing repertoire.

“We are very excited to be part of the Sinsinawa Mound’s future," said Richard. "The buildings are in great structural shape, and it would be a shame to see them deconstructed or just not used. Because of the current housing need in the Tri-State area, along with the growing popularity of amenity filled retirement communities, we feel that our proposed plan will be a great benefit to the surrounding area.”

The campus, located 8 miles from Dubuque and 10 miles from Galena, Illinois, was founded by Father Samuel Mazzuchelli, who migrated from Italy in 1828, was ordained a priest in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1830, and was assigned as a missionary at Mackinac Island. He later served in Green Bay and southern Canada before finding his way to what is now southwestern Wisconsin.

This is where, beginning in 1838, he built churches in Prairie du Chien, Potosi, Shullsburg, Hazel Green and other communities. He purchased 800 acres in 1847 that included the mound and founded Sinsinawa Mound College, which operated until 1854. He started St. Clara Female Academy at Benton in 1852, which relocated to Sinsinawa in 1867. The mound also was home to St. Clara College beginning in 1901, before it moved in 1922 to River Forest, Illinois, where it is now Dominican University.

The presence in Madison received a considerable boost in 1881 when Gov. Cadwallader Washburn gave his Edgewood Villa and 55-acre wooded estate on the shore of Lake Wingra to the Dominican Sisters, who then moved St. Regina Academy in the city's Downtown to the new site. Two years later, after a tragic fire, the school was rebuilt and named Sacred Heart Academy, which was later separated into Edgewood High School and Edgewood Campus School.

In 1927, the Sisters opened Edgewood College for women with a two-year liberal arts curriculum, housed in the same building as the high school. A four-year degree program was added in 1940, and a year later the college moved into its own building. The Sisters also own Whitefish Bay Dominican High School near Milwaukee.

Close Three buildings totaling more than 300,000 square feet are being sold at Sinsinawa, in southwestern Grant County. If the buildings are not sold to a buyer that aligns with the Dominican mission, they will be removed. About 110 people live and work on the 450-acre campus, but by 2023 that number will be reduced to about 30. Sister Priscilla Wood, director of the Office of Arts and Cultural Heritage at Sinsinawa Mound Center, in the 500-seat Queen of the Rosary Chapel. Located in the Rotunda constructed in 1964, the building also includes a 500-seat auditorium and two museums. A bell from the former St. Dominic Church, which was dedicated on the grounds of Sinsinawa Mound Center in 1845, is displayed near the St. Clara Convent building, one of several structures the Dominican Sisters' order is looking to sell. Nicole Doyle, the sole employee of a post office which services the Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. converses with visitors to the office Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL A sculpture depicting Father Samuel Mazzuchelli shares the grounds of the Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Produce plots are tended on the grounds of the Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL A pair of historic buildings dating to the mid and late-1800’s share the grounds of the Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Bread made on the grounds of the the Dominican Sisters’ Sinsinawa Mound Center is offered for sale in the center’s gift store in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL A cornerstone of the Saint Clara Convent, founded in 1847, is displayed on the building on the campus of Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, right, and Laurana Snyder, a farm coordinator on the property, converse with visitors to Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Headstones of sisters that served with the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa Mound Center maker their final resting places on the campus in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL A post office which services the Sinsinawa Mound Center and employs a single worker, shares the property owned by the Dominican Sisters order in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa walks among the outdoor gardens of the community’s Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Sister Toni Harris, prioress of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, views the grounds of the campus last week from a dining hall. Outside the window at left is the St. Clara Convent building constructed in 1899, which is among those being sold. Father Samuel Mazzuchelli, who migrated to the U.S. from Italy at age 22 in 1828, began missionary work in 1930, the same year he was ordained as a Catholic priest. He came to southwestern Wisconsin in the late 1830s and in 1847 formed a community of Dominican Sisters at Sinsinawa. A fort built in 1832 by George Wallace Jones during the Black Hawk War stands on the grounds of the Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa takes in the sweeping views from an upper floor of a dormitory building that is among those being sold. The property is on one of the highest points in southwestern Wisconsin. Distinctive diamond-shaped windows comprise a wall of a hallway between buildings on the campus of Sinsinawa. Working to the secure future of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa and the order’s home at Sinsinawa Mound Center, Sister Quincy Howard, an urban planner, pauses in the resting place of members who’ve died since its founding in 1847. With few women entering the congregation, Sinsinawa is being downsized. Artwork created by members of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa is displayed on the walls of the Sinsinawa Mound Center in Sinsinawa, Wis. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Stained glass windows rim the Queen of the Rosary Chapel on the campus of the Sinsinawa Mound Center. Laurana Snyder, a horticulturalist and farm coordinator for property owned by the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is among those renting some of the 120 acres of farmland on the property. Snyder is hoping farming opportunities expand on the property in an effort to assist small farmers. A 500-seat auditorium at Sinsinawa Mound Center occupies one level of the 94,600-square-foot Rotunda building. 