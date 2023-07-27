A committee tasked with captaining the redesign of the Lake Monona waterfront largely endorsed the latest plans from the Denver firm overseeing the project, though concerns linger how part of the plans blend with a possible expansion of the Monona Terrace and a reconstructed John Nolen Drive.

The newest vision from Sasaki has seen a warm reception as it faced the public and planners this week, moving the master plan for the waterfront closer to an anticipated City Council vote by year's end.

Members of the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee gave new recommendations to Sasaki at a meeting on Wednesday, which will set up the committee to greenlight the refined master plan in September.

After public feedback, Sasaki's plans for the waterfront have seen some revision that departs from what won the Denver firm the city's design contest in May.

The new plans call for a pedestrian and bike underpass between North Shore Drive and South Broom Street that hopes to serve as a grand entrance to the waterfront. That replaced a pedestrian and bike bridge that caused community concerns about accessibility.

Other changes from the original plan include moving a performance stage off the lake and onto the shore, adding a large fishing pier and scaling back an elevated promenade and park over John Nolen Drive to the east of Monona Terrace.

On Wednesday, some committee members said an expansion of the Monona Terrace that isn't guaranteed to happen was "tying our hands" in their approach to the eastern-most part of the redesign – Law Park Ledge.

But planning for the redesign had been a key part of the design contest Sasaki won, noted Mike Sturm, a landscape architect for Madison Parks.

"There's an opportunity where the two projects leverage one another from a financing perspective," Sturm said.

Other committee recommendations for the Law Park Ledge included reducing parking on the far eastern part of the park that's included in Sasaki's newest plans.

The underpass included in the new plans remained a hit with committee members, which echoed sentiments at a community forum unveiling the latest plans Monday night at the terrace. Biking advocates have long wanted safe passage in either an underpass or overpass for cyclists trying to traverse the area around John Nolen Drive.

But the underpass does conflict with an upcoming redesign of John Nolen Drive slated to begin in 2025. Because of that, John Nolen would have to be raised two feet in order to accommodate an underpass, Sasaki has said. Otherwise the underpass couldn't open out above lake level.

To make an underpass possible, the city would have to redesign that stretch of John Nolen again in the future if it can't be accommodated in the upcoming reconstruction of the road, Sturm said. With an underpass, the waterfront is moving away from a reliance on motor vehicles in favor of cyclists and pedestrians.

"This gives us a chance to bring it back to what it used to be, that people could walk there, people could be by the water," Rice said.

At the community forum Monday night, some felt that the redesign still doesn't go far enough in making the waterfront a place for people instead of vehicles.

One bold albeit pricey change to the plan would be putting vehicles on John Nolen into an underpass instead, said Kristie GoForth.

"This would be a model in America," GoForth said. "But overall, it's a phenomenal project."

Others in the audience on Monday were generally favorable to the changes, but concerns still persisted about safety in the underpass and its design and bettering the health of the lake.

Some questioned how the city would compensate condo owners along East Wilson Street for a potential drop in property values caused by having their views blocked by the promenade and park.

That pushback already prompted Sasaki to reduce part of the park east of the terrace in their latest plans.

It's unclear how any drop in value caused by a blocked view would get offset by being steps away from a extraordinary redesign of the lakefront.

On Monday, Sturm noted that condo owners are not "entitled" to a particular view.

Close 1994: The Army Corps of Engineers holds hearing on Monona Terrace Convention Center. Opponents to the center showed up, some with protest signs. 1995: Work continues on the Monona Terrace project. 1996: Arches of reinforced concrete are being constructed on the third floor of the Monona Terrace Convention Center, 40 feet above the lake's surface. There will be seven of them in all, with the points of the arches continuing down to the second floor. 1996: The top of the Monona Terrace convention center is taking shape. At the level that will connect with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, workers still have concrete to pour. 1996: Parking ramps on the side of the convention center are still works in progress. 1997: This mural, painted in 1982 by artist Richard Haas, has been relegated to peeking out of the Monona Terrace Convention Center's underpinnings. 1997: What would Frank Lloyd Wright think? His Monona Terrace Convention Center has become one of the hottest fishing spots in the county, with bass boats continually anchored offshore as anglers fish for walleye, muskie and others. 1997: Joan LeMahieu is directing all aspects of the newest show in town, Monona Terrace Convention Center. 1997: Mayor Sue Bauman gets another earful, but this time from Walt Disney luminaries Mickey and Minnie Mouse. On the Monona Terrace rooftop Friday, Bauman hands the mice a key to the city carved from a 40-pound block of aged cheddar. In town this weekend as guests of TCI Cablevision of Wisconsin, Mickey and Minnie will also visit sick children in Madison hospitals. 1997: The lecture hall at Monona Terrace will seat 308. 1997: Tony Putnam, principal architect for the convention center, believes visitors to Monona Terrace will appreciate the carpet in the winter when Lake Monona is frozen and the bright orange floor lends warmth to the cold Wisconsin winter. For now, it's getting a chilly reception. 1997: George Nelson, chairman of the Monona Terrace Commission, announces a series of free public concerts on the William T. Evjue Gardens rooftop of Monona Terrace. 1998: Monona Terrace fountain at night. 1998: Lights on the roof of Monona Terrace. 1998: An aerial view of Monona Terrace at night. 1998: Fashion models wait backstage at the Monona Terrace for a Mother's Day Fashion show to begin. The show, called 'Fashion Forward,' features designs by Textile & Apparel Design students from UW-Madison. 1999: Partygoers dance the night away at the Frostiball. 1999: The Future Fair at Monona Terrace. 2000: It was like Christmas morning for cheese lovers at Monona Terrace on Monday as hundreds of cheeses were unwrapped, labeled for competition and repackaged. 