For Allan Tejeda, earning a cost-free commercial driver’s license through the Latino Academy of Workforce Development meant an upward shift to a higher-paying supervisor role.

“Like every one of us, (I) came looking for a dream, to help our families,” Tejeda, who came to the United States in 2005 from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, said in a speech at the academy’s Saturday commencement ceremony. “My CDL helped me open a lot of doors in my work life.”

Tejeda has worked in the concrete industry for 15 years but could not afford the $5,000 cost to earn a CDL that would allow him to move into a foreman role. Now, with his CDL in hand, he recently landed a foreman job at KS Energy, he said, and oversees the Madison and Dane County areas for the company.

Tejeda is one of 83 students who received diplomas Saturday for completing a general education development (GED) or commercial driver’s license (CDL) program with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development, a local nonprofit started in 2011 that offers employment training and other academic programming with a goal to advance its students in the workforce.

The class — the academy’s largest — included 29 CDL students and 54 GED students. Fifty-five students graduated last year, said Baltazar De Anda Santana, executive director and co-founder of the Latino Academy of Workforce Development.

Graduates, family members and friends packed a room in the Badger Prairie Needs Network building in Verona for the graduation ceremony, a joyous celebration of laughter and tears complemented by music from Luis Antonio Mendoza, a Latino Academy student who played his saxophone to a wide range of songs including James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful.” Also in attendance was Julia Arata-Fratta, the first Latina mayor of Fitchburg.

One student’s graduation cap read “Si se puede!!” spelled out in sparkling letters, which roughly translates in English to “Yes, it can be done!”

“If we were a country, the graduation would be our independence day celebration,” De Anda Santana said in an interview. “I always tell folks, when you come to the graduation, then you will understand who we are and why we do what we do and who our students are.”

‘Hard work, resilience’

The event was emceed by Dulce María Danel, the associate director of community engagement and impact at PBS Wisconsin. For Danel, the graduation was a testament to the students’ hard work.

“Unfortunately we live in a system that continues to take away opportunities from our students. Our students continue to be told, ‘No you can’t do it.’ And every day, they prove people wrong,” said Danel, who was born in Mexico and raised in Texas. “Our students’ hard work, resilience ... is what keeps the academy moving.”

Many of the graduating students had to work multiple jobs while going through the program and studied or did homework at nights, De Anda Santana said.

For Marisol Bravo, graduating from the academy with a GED satisfied her longtime goal to earn a high school diploma. Bravo, who is from Guadalajara, Mexico, and has lived in Madison since 2001, began working toward becoming a teaching assistant at Madison Area Technical College after arriving in Madison but did not have the time to go back to school while raising her two daughters.

“Despite the hard times we spent during the (COVID-19) pandemic, here we are,” Bravo said to the crowd. “Nobody could stop us. We are (in) the country of the opportunities. Let’s take advantage of it.”

Building bridges

The Latino Academy tries to prepare students for and connect them with high-demand industries. Some students go into green energy jobs. Others enter the transportation industry, and the academy has a partnership with the Dane County Highway Department, De Anda Santana said.

The academy served 600 in 2019 and 2,249 people in 2022, according to a statement from the organization.

The organization recently moved into a new space on the Near West Side at 2909 Landmark Place, with 2,000 square feet of office space, three classrooms with capacity for 50 students and a kitchen area.

The theme for Saturday’s ceremony was “Bold Moves,” a phrase that for De Anda Santana represents the drive students need to succeed. GED students have the opportunity to learn soft skills while at the academy, including how to be assertive and advocate for themselves, he said.

Ramona Natera, an equal rights administrator for the state Department of Workforce Development, delivered the commencement speech. A child of immigrants, Natera attended East High School and graduated from the UW-Madison Law School.

“The Latino Academy has prepared you for the workforce,” Natera said. “They are a tremendous asset and ally ... look at the future not only with a sense of accomplishment, but with a sense of duty and responsibility.”

Honoring an advocate

The event was also dedicated to Juan José López, the first Latino to serve on the Madison School Board, who died June 6 at 64 after years of advocacy for underrepresented students in the community.

“One thing that Juan José López always, always, always told me (was), ‘We need to make sure that our community can reach to the middle class. It has to happen,’” De Anda Santana said.

For De Anda Santana, Saturday’s graduation is a starting point for a long-term relationship between the academy and its students. He often sees students return to the academy to gain other certifications and hopes that these educational programs help them eventually enter post-secondary education.

“Our challenge continues growing. Because now, we want to make sure that we have the resources and we have what it takes for us to continue supporting folks to move into post-secondary education,” De Anda Santana said. “This is not the end for the students ... I think that’s the beauty of the work that we do at Latino Academy.”

