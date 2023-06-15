A local developer wants to revive a Downtown block that’s been lifeless for years by redeveloping the former Madison Area Technical College site with an 11-story hotel and loft-style housing.

NCG Hospitality of Middleton, which has hotels and other properties in four states, wants to build a 350-room hotel on a vacant part of the block and convert the historic, six-story MATC building into 126 loft-style housing units with unique commercial spaces. The hotel would be a dual-brand Autograph Collection Hotel and extended-stay Residence Inn Hotel by Marriott.

The site is a block from Capitol Square and State Street and across the street from the 373-room Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 W. Dayton St., the city’s largest.

The proposed hotel will feature a rooftop restaurant celebrating the city’s diverse food culture and the project will include a midblock courtyard serving as an outdoor gathering space for hotel guests and local residents.

The development will also offer more than 10,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 5,000-square-foot “winter garden,” a glass enclosed space that will connect the hotel with the midblock courtyard.

The first floor will have a full-service restaurant, and the rooftop lounge and restaurant will offer sweeping views of the State Capitol, Lake Mendota and Downtown. The project will include three floors of underground parking.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to contribute back to Madison in a significant way,” said Andy Inman, NCG’s chief development officer.

“This is without question the most exciting project in the history of NCG Hospitality and will be an incredible addition to the city of Madison,” he said. “Our goal is to offer Madison’s visitors and locals with a one-of-a-kind vibrant Downtown hub with stunning and unique spaces not currently available in the city.”

NCG, formerly the North Central Group, owns and operates seven properties in Madison, including the AC Hotel Madison Downtown, 1 N. Webster St., and has two more hotels under development in the city: the Marriott Moxy, 823 E. Washington Ave. and The Saddlery Madison in the former Rubin’s furniture store, 327 E. Wilson St. It also has properties in Minnesota, Arizona and Colorado.

Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the MATC site, said he and neighbors are “very pleased” that there is now movement toward redeveloping the highly visible Downtown block that’s been all but abandoned, and that housing is part of the proposal and the MATC building would be preserved.

Verveer is scheduling an initial online neighborhood meeting for 6:30 p.m., July 6.

A long wait

The fate of the block has been in flux since MATC, also called Madison College, closed its Downtown campus in spring 2019 to make way for its Goodman South campus at South Park Street and West Badger Road.

Eventually, Missouri-based hotel company Drury Southwest leased the entire site from MATC and received city permission to develop a 310-room hotel there. The plans called for redevelopment of the MATC building with 195 hotel rooms and an eight-story hotel addition along Wisconsin Avenue.

The initial ground lease called for construction between 2019 and 2022, but the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the project.

In May 2022, nonprofit Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp. of Madison proposed a $67.8 million, 12-story “workforce housing” project on the vacant part of the site that would have brought 200 apartments, including 150 units for those with lower incomes, commercial space and 262 underground parking spaces.

WHPC chose to pull out of the site due to rising construction costs and interest rates, chief operating officer Mike Slavish said. “These challenges coupled with WHPC’s inability to raise rents to offset these rising costs, creates an unfortunate set of circumstances prohibiting developers from providing much-needed workforce housing in our community,” he said.

NCG was initially working with WHPC on only half of the project, Inman said. “When WHPC stepped back, NCG committed to putting together a proposal for the redevelopment of the entire block. The world is very different than it was in 2019, but NCG is committed to bringing vitality back to this vacant city block,” he said.

Upscale hotel, workforce housing

The proposed hotel would be the first Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriott in south-central Wisconsin and Downtown’s only extended-stay hotel. Last month, NCG opened its first Autograph hotel, called “The Trade,” in Milwaukee.

The Autograph Collection is a group of upscale and luxury independent hotels located in gateway and emerging cities, Inman said.

“The public space will offer some of the most exciting elements of the project,” Inman said. “The midblock courtyard will be open to the public and activated with live music and other forms of entertainment on Madison’s summer and fall nights and weekends. The courtyard can also be booked for private events.”

The housing is designed for a range of price points, Inman said. “We are targeting a majority of the units to be workforce housing, affordable to those working Downtown as well as our police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers,” he said.

Verveer said he was excited about WHPC’s housing proposal, and welcomes NCG’s plan. “I’m strongly encouraging the developer to include some affordable housing,” he said.

The MATC building will also have more than 10,000 square feet of commercial space, although third-party tenants have not been identified, Inman said.

NCG will be seeking public assistance — the site is in a new tax incremental financing district — and using federal historic tax credits for the rehab of the MATC building, he said.

The developer hopes to start construction next year and open the project in 2026.

