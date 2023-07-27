A Madison committee overseeing the redesign of Lake Monona's waterfront largely endorsed the latest plans from a city consultant on Wednesday, though concerns linger over how the plans would accommodate a possible expansion of Monona Terrace and a reconstructed John Nolen Drive.

The newest vision from Denver-based design firm Sasaki calls for a pedestrian and bike underpass below John Nolen between North Shore Drive and South Broom Street that would serve as a grand entrance to the waterfront. It replaces a proposed pedestrian and bike bridge that critics said lacked accessibility.

Other changes from the original plan include moving a performance stage off the lake and onto the shore, adding a large fishing pier and scaling back an elevated promenade and park over John Nolen Drive to the east of Monona Terrace.

The underpass was a hit with members of the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee, who echoed sentiments at a community forum unveiling the latest plans two days before. Biking advocates have long wanted safe passage in the form of either an underpass or overpass for traversing the area around John Nolen Drive.

But in order to keep the underpass above lake level, John Nolen would need to be raised two feet, Sasaki has said, meaning that the city might have to redesign the affected stretch of John Nolen again if a planned redesign of the route in 2025 doesn't include the change.

Some members of the committee also said uncertainty about whether Monona Terrace would be expanded was "tying our hands" when it comes to the eastern-most part of the redesign — known as Law Park Ledge. Committee recommendations for that part of the project included reducing parking on the far eastern part of the park that's included in Sasaki's newest plans.

At the community forum Monday night, some felt that the redesign still didn't go far enough in making the waterfront a place for people instead of vehicles.

One bold albeit pricey change to the plan would be moving vehicle traffic from John Nolen to a vehicle underpass, said Kristie GoForth.

"This would be a model in America," GoForth said. "But overall, it's a phenomenal project."

Others in the audience on Monday were generally favorable to the changes, but concerns still persisted about safety in the underpass and its design.

Some also questioned how the city would compensate condo owners along East Wilson Street for a potential drop in property values caused by having their views blocked by the promenade and park.

That pushback has already prompted Sasaki to reduce part of the park east of the terrace in its latest plans, but Mike Sturm, a landscape architect for Madison Parks, noted that condo owners are not "entitled" to a particular view.

The ad hoc committee is slated to recommend the final plan for the waterfront in September, with a vote from the council to approve it by year's end.

1994: The Army Corps of Engineers holds hearing on Monona Terrace Convention Center. Opponents to the center showed up, some with protest signs. 1995: Work continues on the Monona Terrace project. 1996: Arches of reinforced concrete are being constructed on the third floor of the Monona Terrace Convention Center, 40 feet above the lake's surface. There will be seven of them in all, with the points of the arches continuing down to the second floor. 1996: The top of the Monona Terrace convention center is taking shape. At the level that will connect with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, workers still have concrete to pour. 1996: Parking ramps on the side of the convention center are still works in progress. 1997: This mural, painted in 1982 by artist Richard Haas, has been relegated to peeking out of the Monona Terrace Convention Center's underpinnings. 1997: What would Frank Lloyd Wright think? His Monona Terrace Convention Center has become one of the hottest fishing spots in the county, with bass boats continually anchored offshore as anglers fish for walleye, muskie and others. 1997: Joan LeMahieu is directing all aspects of the newest show in town, Monona Terrace Convention Center. 1997: Mayor Sue Bauman gets another earful, but this time from Walt Disney luminaries Mickey and Minnie Mouse. On the Monona Terrace rooftop Friday, Bauman hands the mice a key to the city carved from a 40-pound block of aged cheddar. In town this weekend as guests of TCI Cablevision of Wisconsin, Mickey and Minnie will also visit sick children in Madison hospitals. 1997: The lecture hall at Monona Terrace will seat 308. 1997: Tony Putnam, principal architect for the convention center, believes visitors to Monona Terrace will appreciate the carpet in the winter when Lake Monona is frozen and the bright orange floor lends warmth to the cold Wisconsin winter. For now, it's getting a chilly reception. 1997: George Nelson, chairman of the Monona Terrace Commission, announces a series of free public concerts on the William T. Evjue Gardens rooftop of Monona Terrace. 1998: Monona Terrace fountain at night. 1998: Lights on the roof of Monona Terrace. 1998: An aerial view of Monona Terrace at night. 1998: Fashion models wait backstage at the Monona Terrace for a Mother's Day Fashion show to begin. The show, called 'Fashion Forward,' features designs by Textile & Apparel Design students from UW-Madison. 1999: Partygoers dance the night away at the Frostiball. 1999: The Future Fair at Monona Terrace. 2000: It was like Christmas morning for cheese lovers at Monona Terrace on Monday as hundreds of cheeses were unwrapped, labeled for competition and repackaged. 