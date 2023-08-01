Once again, a developer is seeking to demolish two of the city's beloved but aging establishments — Downtown's Essen Haus German restaurant and adjoining Come Back In — this time for a hotel, housing and parking.

JCap Real Estate of Eau Claire is proposing to redevelop the properties at 506, 510, 514, 516 and 518 E. Wilson St. and 134, 140, 148 and 150 S. Blair St., which also include a large surface parking lot, for a six-story, roughly 104-room hotel along East Wilson Street and an eight-story residential building with roughly 150 units, including some lower-cost ones, on South Blair Street.

The landmark Hotel Ruby Marie, 524 E. Wilson St., and its Up North Bar would be remodeled and remain as a separate structure.

It's the fourth redevelopment proposal for the block since 2000. None of the previous three came to fruition.

"We are very much aware of the housing shortage in Madison," JCap CEO and President Brian Johnson said. "We would like to generate affordable housing for the city of Madison. We believe Williamson Street and Downtown Madison could thrive with another hotel."

The Essen Haus and Come Back In are filled with countless items of memorabilia — including the famous hanging beer steins at Essen Haus — as well as brickwork and tin ceilings.

Robert Worm has owned the buildings and the popular establishments since 1983. The landmark building at the corner of East Wilson and South Blair streets, built in 1875, was renovated and reopened in September 2000 as the Hotel Ruby Marie — named after Worm's mother — and has 15 rooms and first-floor commercial space. The Up North Bar with its northern Wisconsin decor is also part of that structure. Worm could not be reached for comment.

Worm would keep some of the memorabilia and JCap is "very open to ideas" on how to remodel the hotel and bar, Johnson said.

Ald. Marsha Rummel, 6th District, who represents the site, is scheduling an online neighborhood meeting for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. Login details were not yet available.

Rummel said that instead of pursuing one large building across multiple parcels that are both inside and outside the First Settlement Historic District — an approach that's been problematic in the past — JCap is instead offering two buildings, with housing essentially in the historic district and the hotel outside it. A new alley or promenade between the buildings offers a chance to create a sense of place for hotel guests, residents and Up North Bar patrons, she said.

"Overall, I think it's a positive thing," she said of the proposal. "Maybe the fourth time is the charm. I'm really excited about the affordable housing. I want to devote myself to affordable housing when I can. We need it."

But Rummel has concerns about congestion and access at South Franklin Street and how the new buildings would fit in with shorter condominium buildings on South Franklin. She also broached the possibility of saving the two-story Come Back In building, which was built in 1875 and remodeled in 1990.

The First Settlement District of Capitol Neighborhoods Inc., the area's neighborhood association, has not had an opportunity to meet on the project, chair Juli Wagner said.

New hotel, housing

The proposed hotel and its pedestrian entrance would be next to the three-story Hotel Ruby Marie and could include a cafe serving both hotels and the neighborhood, Johnson said.

The proposed apartment building would have townhouses along South Blair Street to match the scale of nearby homes, plans show. The structure would step down in height along South Franklin to respect the scale of existing condos there. Some of the new housing units would be lower cost, but the exact number and any income restrictions are still to be determined, Johnson said.

The city's Downtown Height Map limits development along the front of Blair and Wilson streets to six stories, with the rear of the site limited to three stories, city planner Tim Parks said. The project will be seeking approval to exceed the height limits in return for providing affordable housing — an approach that became possible under a zoning code amendment in March, he said.

The alley or promenade would run behind both the new hotel and Hotel Ruby Marie, plans show, and there would be rooftop open spaces and parking.

Three of the parcels involved in the potential redevelopment are located in the First Settlement Historic District, so Landmarks Commission review will be required in addition to review by the Urban Design and Plan commissions and approval by the City Council of a zoning map amendment, Parks said.

Multiple proposals

The venture is at least the fourth shot at redeveloping the roughly two-acre property.

In 2019, McGrath Property Group had a contract to purchase three buildings in the center of the 500 block of East Wilson Street, a large parking lot behind them and four duplexes from 110 to 118 S. Blair St. for housing and commercial redevelopment.

Under preliminary concepts, McGrath would have demolished the Essen Haus building, preserved and renovated the Come Back In building and a small building at 518 E. Wilson St., and razed the four duplexes for a six-story, 340,800-square-foot structure. The new building would have had three levels of parking with 343 spaces, four commercial spaces and four floors of housing with 230-250 units.

McGrath wasn't buying the Hotel Ruby Marie or the tiny vacant lots at 502-504 E. Wilson St., where the former O'Cayz Corral bar stood before it was destroyed by fire in 2001.

After meeting with neighbors, McGrath revised plans to still demolish the Essen Haus and reuse the neighboring Come Back In but preserve four rental houses on South Blair. But after getting a mixed response from the neighborhood and city officials, McGrath dropped the project.

In 2016, Worm and a partner shared preliminary plans to demolish the Essen Haus and Come Back In and raze the four duplexes but preserve the Hotel Ruby Marie and Up North Bar. The project would have reestablished the bars in a redevelopment that could have included a new hotel, housing, commercial space and a parking structure. The plans were never pursued.

In 2004, developers were seeking to buy the land from Worm and offered a 16-story mixed-use project that was withdrawn amid protests from residents and city officials. A scaled-back, eight-story redevelopment with condominiums, retail space and parking fell through in 2005.

"We understand the challenge previous developers have had," Johnson said. "We think we have addressed them."

If land-use approvals are secured, JCap would hope to start construction in the spring of 2024 and complete work in 16-18 months, he said.

