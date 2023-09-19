At one of the highest points on Epic Systems' west Verona campus, overlooking the wide expanses of farmland, the half-dozen cranes and near-constant movement of construction vehicles along newly paved roads signal that a sixth campus is starting to take shape.

Epic, Dane County's largest private-sector employer, has been growing at a near-constant rate for two decades. It now owns 1,700 acres, much of it farmland, on Verona's west side. But its next growth spurt — planning for a sixth campus and looking ahead at a potential seventh — rivals the level of development Epic needed to do when it first moved to Verona in 2003.

Epic's outsized growth has an outsized impact on the region: The City of Verona benefits from the company's investment, which brings jobs and workers to the area, all of which contributes to the growing tax base. On about 510 acres that Epic has developed, it pays the city about $5.5 million; the Verona Area School District $12.3 million and the county another $3.5 million.

Meanwhile, Verona and state officials are planning on how to keep up with congestion that comes with the thousands of employees who descend upon Epic each workday. Epic plans to have about 13,300 employees by 2024, with 1,700 of those projected to be hired this year. Verona's entire population as of 2022 was about 14,521.

The health care software company started building its sixth campus this summer. While draft plans show that campus is slated for five office buildings, which can each hold about 300 employees, the company often shifts gears based on what it thinks is needed to meet demand each year.

It's possible that layout could change based on company staffing needs, as even the theme of the new cluster hasn't been decided.

Just south of it could be Epic's future seventh campus, also drafted out as five buildings and a parking garage on planning documents submitted to the city as part of its request for urban services sponsorship.

And two current campuses — Wizarding and Storybook — are in the process of constructing three-story office buildings that, as the campus name suggests, would look at home in the Harry Potter series or a futuristic science fiction novel.

The planning for physical expansions comes as Epic pivots to become more than just a health care software company. With the rise in artificial intelligence and its partnership with Microsoft, the company is diving head-first into its research side as 280 million patient records in its Cosmos application can do things like test the efficacy of a COVID-19 treatment or pair clinicians with one another when their patients have been diagnosed with a rare disease.

With the company's growth comes a need for more land and new roads that will change the landscape of that area, something not all of the neighbors appreciate.

"We collaborate regularly with the (Wisconsin Department of Transportation), the City of Verona, and the (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources) on campus expansion," Jim Schumacher, Epic facilities team member, said in a statement. "Infrastructure updates are currently underway to support campus growth, including Country View Road on the west side of campus, as well as work to expand (Highway) 18/151 near Epic."

"We will likely hold the first public information meeting about campus 6 in a few months, which is also when we will likely be able to share more details about buildings and themes," Schumacher added.

Road needs

While the details on what the new campuses will look like and when they'll be built are unclear, one thing is for certain: To accommodate new buildings that could house thousands of new employees, Epic will need to reshape the farmland around it with new arterial roads and expand the exits along Highway 18/151 to expedite increased traffic.

The road projects, currently planned for 2024 and 2025, will require local and state coordination. Verona or Epic will be responsible for anything that does not directly involve Highway 18/151.

Plans include:

• A new Country View Road: An expanded connection to Highway PD would direct traffic to Campuses 6 and 7 as well as the Wizarding campus or divert it around existing homes to Highway PD

• A new West Road: This road, overlapping the Military Ridge Trail and the Sugar River, would connect Country View Road to Highway 18/151

• New Dairy Ridge Road interchange: A new interchange could involve a "diverging diamond" design just west of the current ramps

• Widened bridges: Bridges on Highway 18/151 and the Epic Lane on-ramp would be widened and a continuous lane could be added for travelers looking to exit immediately onto Highway 69 toward Belleville.

How much the expanded exits will cost are not yet public, as the DOT's upcoming environmental studies will determine the scope of work, spokesperson Michael Bie said. And because Epic will redo much of the roads to connect Highway PD and Highway 18/151 on their own dime before handing them over the city, those costs aren't publicly available, either.

It's a project that's required Epic to purchase 430 acres from a handful of landowners in the last two years, a third more than its initial purchase of 340 acres in the early 2000s.

Dale Ziegler, who has lived in the area since the mid-1970s, has been displaced by growth before. When the Highway 18/151 bypass was completed in 1995, he ceded about 100 acres of his land to the state and moved to the north; he later gave up farming because it became a nine-mile round trip to drive his tractor across the highway to his fields.

Ziegler and his neighbors are finding themselves driving out of their way again, as Epic has closed down Country View Road to construct what he calls a northern bypass.

Despite his frustration, though, Ziegler chose to sell to Epic, as did many of his neighbors.

"My wife thought we should sell because we're past retirement age," said Ziegler, who welded for 15 years for Epic and only sold land on the condition that he and his wife Annette could stay in their home. "Several of our other neighbors sold because they saw the writing on the wall: If we don't sell to Epic now, they could make it so bad that nobody will purchase our property in the future."

Current congestion

The new road infrastructure will be needed to shuttle thousands of people through the greater Verona and Madison area — and keep them moving.

Epic traffic often comes and goes in a few ways. One of most common ways is to get onto Highway 18/151, which has been dropped down to a single lane for unrelated construction and can lead to standstill traffic. Another way takes drivers along Verona Avenue, contributing to lines at the intersection in the heart of the city that stretch nearly half a mile back during rush hours.

And to the north, there's steady flows of cars along Cross Country Road and Highway PD as 8 a.m. or 5 p.m. approach on workdays.

Epic is taking an active role in trying to alleviate the backups, as current road infrastructure proves to be inadequate, Verona Mayor Luke Diaz said.

"Epic's done a very good job kicking in for their fair share on projects ... because some of the stuff has to happen because of Epic," Diaz said. "You look at some of the newer lanes that's been added out (on Highway PD) ... those roads are starting to fail. You can't get enough people onto 151 because there's not enough queueing, there's not enough capacity to get people through the intersection fast enough."

That's where a "diverted diamond" design could come in handy. A diverted diamond design, currently at major thoroughfares in Janesville, Beloit and Appleton, is able to move vehicles more efficiently through an intersection by having them temporarily cross over the lanes and eliminate the need for dedicated left turn signals, according to the DOT.

Epic owns the land these new roads will be built on, and with the company either chipping in for design costs or building the roads themselves, it brings these projects to fruition much faster than if the city has to find money in its budget for every step of the project.

"(Epic's) projects tend to be faster because they're paying for more," Diaz said. "If it has to come from the city budget, there's a process and it's slower, and if it's the kind of thing like, 'Oh, we need to pay $500,000 for design costs,' (but) Epic's paying for it, it's a lot easier to fit into the budget when it's $0."

Environmental concerns

Some neighbors also worry the environmental impact of all that building.

Ziegler said he's concerned about the drilling's effect on the aquifer, from which the residents pull their groundwater. And then there's concerns for the marshland and the Sugar River that flows nearby, Ziegler said. But because Epic owns the land they're building on, he said it feels like anything Epic is planning is a done deal before the public knows about it.

When the Zieglers sold their land, they were under the impression there wouldn't be a new road in the next decade, instead of the next year.

"I thought we had a mutual, beneficial relationship," Ziegler said. "And you don't come and do this to your neighbor."