In a bold stroke, an operator is proposing a retro nightclub with live performances and two restaurants for the massive student housing project under construction on State Street Downtown.

Harmonic Hospitality Group of Cedar Falls, Iowa, is proposing the three establishments for the first floor of Core Spaces of Chicago's 10-story oLiv (pronounced OH-liv) Madison mixed-use project filling the corner of State and West Gorham streets.

"The oLiv is in the heart of Madison and Madison is such a growing, diverse city," Harmonic President Tony DeSalvo said. "It is really a jewel of the Midwest. It is exactly the place we wanted to be to showcase our concept. When successful, we want to be able to point to Madison as the example for future expansion."

The largest venue would be a 1980s- and 1990s-themed retro nightclub called the Roxxy, hosting bands, comedians, dinner shows, dancing and private events.

The Roxxy, which would be about "music, decor, the era, weirdness and fun," would have live acts every Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a DJ and dancing if there's no live performance. It may have live performances on other days of the week depending on the availability of acts and time of year, Harmonic's letter of intent to the city for a conditional use permit says.

"It could host practically anything that is high energy," DeSalvo said. "It is going to have a retro 1980s-1990s theme, but the niche it will fill is pure fun. It is intended to be the place where people want to go to just have fun. Where people want to dance. It will be a safe place for everyone."

The other neighboring venues would be Double Tap, an arcade bar that serves pizza and alcoholic beverages, and the Stuffed Olive, a martini bar and tapas restaurant.

Only the Roxxy requires a conditional use permit, plus liquor and entertainment licenses. The other two venues would require liquor licenses.

Separate venues

The Roxxy, Double Tap and Stuffed Olive would be independent venues with independent entrances and exits, employees and ID checkers, and the public would not be able to go between the three establishments internally, the application says.

"The concept is to offer three grouped venues with complimentary options that provides something for everyone," DeSalvo said.

Harmonic, filing the application under PC Madison LLC, will own and operate each of the venues, which will complement one another in design, food and drink menus, lighting, music and volume. A large kitchen with an estimated $525,000 buildout would serve all three establishments.

The Roxxy, described as being "25% about the '80s, 25% about the music and 50% about the weird," would be open most days for lunch, dinner and entertainment from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, the application says. It also may be open for brunch on some days. It will serve food the entire time it is open and stop taking orders 45 minutes before closing time.

With tables removed for large shows, the Roxxy would have a capacity of up to 500 patrons, the application says.

The Stuffed Olive was founded in 2004 in the Blackhawk Hotel in Cedar Falls, "filled with soft leather seating in a modern, luxurious, yet minimalistic atmosphere," the application says. Double Tap is described as "a game lover's hangout" complete with retro games, current games, pinball, ski ball and more.

"The Stuffed Olive is a high-end martini bar serving small plate food options," DeSalvo said. "The Double Tap will be the best arcade in the city, serving great pizza and a large beer selection. We plan to serve the best burger in town at the Roxxy."

Harmonic history

Harmonic is owned by a set of partners with more than 90 years of experience in the nightclub, restaurant, food and beverage industry, and owns seven establishments in Iowa and Nebraska, the application says. It is "very experienced in developing and implementing security plans that include training procedures for checking IDs, de-escalating conflicts and preventing overcrowding," the application says.

The application vows no specials promoting binge drinking, no inflated cover with free alcohol, and no drink-all-you-can specials.

Harmonic hopes to open in the late summer of 2024, DeSalvo said.

"I'm supportive of the proposed business given their experience and track record," said Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the site. "In addition, the applicants were favorably received at a recent neighborhood meeting."

OLiv Madison, 341 State St., 315-319 W. Gorham St. and 321 W. Gorham St., and 322 W. Johnson St., will have 386 units and 23,229 square feet of retail space.

"It is my hope that Core Spaces will strive to lease the remaining retail spaces to a diverse range of users," Verveer said. "I would greatly prefer a healthy mix of businesses beyond simply food and drink establishments."

The developer declined to comment on the proposed commercial uses.

Core Spaces has built two other major projects Downtown since 2015. It recently won approval to raze 10 residential buildings for a six- to 12-story project with 232 market-rate housing units on the 400 block of West Dayton and Johnson streets and the 200 block of North Bassett Street. It also has proposed a separate 14-story student housing project across the street with perhaps 400 apartments, including lower-cost units.

