The only borders in Derek Willey’s job are the walls and floors he works to solidify.

As a laborer foreman, Willey’s job changes constantly. At the soon-to-be luxury student housing complex oLiv on Gorham Street, he organizes materials and loads the trucks that idle on the dusty streets between the fences and scaffolding that line so many Downtown streets. Earlier in the project, Willey served as a hose man, pouring 26,000 yards of concrete.

“It’s satisfying, even when I leave here at night when you look up at this thing,” he said. “Like it or not, you spend a lot of time here.”

The days are long, usually eight to 10 hours, but they’re often busy, particularly for laborers, who fill the myriad tasks not performed by skilled-trades workers needed to keep a job site humming.

“You don’t really know what today’s going to bring just because it is, you know, it’s pretty demanding physically,” Willey said. “Some days mentally, some days you’re really busy, you really got to think about how you’re going to go through stuff.”

Willey first got his hands dirty when he was 18, helping his uncle with construction projects. He’s been a laborer ever since, spending his days toiling outside through all seasons. He’s never had a desk job, and he likes it that way.

“Even when I’m home, I’m never inside,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine being in an office or anything like that.”

The oLiv is the largest project he’s worked on in his 10 years with Findorff: 576,000 square feet of apartments from efficiencies to five-bedroom units, a rooftop pool and hot tub, a gym, multiple yoga rooms and a first-floor arcade flanked by retail spaces along West Gorham and East Johnson streets.

But the scale of the site has never daunted him. The challenge keeps the work interesting and leaves him pleasantly tired at the end of each day, he said.

“I think it’s all just perspective. I almost enjoy the challenge a little bit, (of) these bigger jobs” than the smaller ones, he said. “I’ll tell you what, I’ve never had a problem with sleeping.”