A Madison nonprofit organization that encourages people to shop locally is hosting a series of bus tours dedicated to highlighting city businesses owned by minorities.

Dane Buy Local, located at 2801 International Lane, said the aim is to celebrate the variety of cultures, traditions and business owner experiences in Madison.

Upcoming events in the Shop Local Tour series include a tour of LGBTQ-led businesses in June and a September tour of businesses owned by Latino and Hmong people. Each bus tour goes from 4 to 8 p.m. and tickets cost $49, but a friend can attend free. More information can be found at danebuylocal.com.

“We hope to foster a sense of inclusivity and appreciation among all participants,” said Colin Murray, executive director of Dane Buy Local. “You will not only have the experience and thrill of discovering hidden gems and local treasures but also contribute to the growth and prosperity of these vital businesses.”

June’s tour will include:

Communication Madison, 2645 Milwaukee St.EarthWise Pet Supply, 3260 University Ave.Fiddlesticks Knits, 1976 Atwood Ave.Mala Yoga Center, 5374 Monona Drive, of MononaRenu Massage, Energy & Bodywork, 1701 Deming Way, Suite 114

Other bus tours will be of Downtown businesses in July, University Avenue and the Hilldale Shopping Center in August, Atwood and Williamson Street in October and a holiday shopping tour in December.

Discussions about bus tours highlighting Madison’s diverse business owners began late last year, said Dane Buy Local board member Curt Fuszard.

“We realized people wouldn’t be coming to Park Street to see this business if they weren’t part of this tour,” he said outside of Earthly Temptation LLC, at 1812 Park St., owned by Sarah Branch.

When asked about whether there will be future bus tours, Murray of Dane Buy Local said that is “uncertain.”

The May 25 tour highlighted five other Black-owned businesses, and included about 15 attendees, including representatives from the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, Madison Gas and Electric, and shoppers who just wanted to support businesses owned by people of color.

“We are working on the most comprehensive Black-owned business directory,” Tiffany Kenney, communications director for the Madison Black Chamber, said of why she and CEO Camille Carter were bus tour attendees. She said the research shows that the county has about 650 to 700 Black-owned businesses.

DeeAnn Jensen, of Madison, said she was just on the tour for fun.

“I am just really interested in finding out more about more of the businesses in the area that are local, and specifically Black-owned businesses,” she said. “I like to be supportive of such businesses when I can. This is our community, and I want to be able to help the people who live here.”

The Black-owned businesses on the May 25 tour included:

Earthly Temptation LLCHart Beat Boutique, owned by Donna Hart-Tervalon at 427 S. Yellowstone Drive, No. 115Cannabis store Herbal Aspect, owned by Alex Gish at 3547 University Ave.Jewelers on State Street, owned by Joey Turner at 550 State St.JustVeggiez, owned by James Bloodsaw at 540 State St.Mentoring Positives, a nonprofit that offers youth enrichment initiatives, owned by Will Green at 2844 E. Washington Ave., promoting a pizza business called Muriel’s Place

“It’s amazing,” Hart-Tervalon, who has had her boutique for about seven months, said as the bus tour attendees visited her shop. “It’s what I was hoping for. I didn’t know it was a possibility.”

All the other business owners expressed similar excitement about being part of the tour that day.

“Business has been building,” Hart-Tervalon said. “It’s been gradual. I think the fact that I’m in kind of a remote location has made it a little more challenging but also that’s been manageable for me. I wanted to start small and see how it goes. There used to be far more boutiques. There are fewer now. There are certainly fewer that are Black-owned.”

