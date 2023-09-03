Greg Dilley didn’t expect to become a cement finisher. But nearly three decades later, he can’t imagine doing anything else.

Dilley, 48, of Spring Green, started working for a custom cabinetry company but soon realized he could make more money in construction. After going through some training, he found he had a talent for cement finishing because he could accurately “read” a floor.

The finishing process requires almost perfect timing, Dilley said. The concrete floor needs to be hard enough to stand on but soft enough to work with the finishing machines, which completely dry and solidify the floor.

He’s been on the job now for 27 years, the last 10 at Findorff. The work is exacting and strenuous, but Dilley said the opportunity to work with a team to complete a project, and crack some jokes along the way, is what gets him out of bed each morning.

“The camaraderie between the women and men is great,” he said. “And then if you can get them to laugh, the whole day seems to go better. Let’s get through it and have some fun.”

While each job requires many of the same tasks, the number of new buildings going up around the city means each day is different.

“Some days can be really easy pouring small stuff, and then there’s days where we’re pouring 600 to 700 yards of concrete,” he said.

Most recently, Dilley worked on renovation projects at Memorial High School. He’s also worked on the new Summit Credit Union headquarters and Element Labs.

Taller buildings are a particular challenge, Dilley said. Above four or five stories, he said, the wind can speed up the drying process, causing the concrete to form a dry, thin layer on top before it’s ready to be properly finished.

The weather can be tough on the workers too: From heat waves and poor air quality to freezing temperatures and snow, they’ve seen it all. But the chance to collaborate with other tradespeople to complete a project makes it all worth it, Dilley said.