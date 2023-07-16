A new workforce development center will target an unconventional demographic — future workers — as the need to bridge worker shortage gaps becomes increasingly urgent.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, in partnership with the Madison Area Builders Association (MABA), opened its McKenzie Regional Workforce Center Saturday. Named for John McKenzie, owner of McKenzie Apartment Co., the center targets a critical aspect of workforce development: youth as young as fifth grade through high school who may lack exposure to a career in the skilled trades and may not even consider.

With Wisconsin projected to be 130,000 workers short by the end of the decade, workforce development programs and centers are becoming increasingly important to find and train potential workers, especially in the skilled trades.

“Madison (Area Technical) College can’t do it by themselves, Boys and Girls Club can’t do it by themselves. When you hear that there’s 10,000 job vacancies — that’s just one service organization like MABA — there needs to be 10 other workforce centers like this in Dane County,” Boys and Girls Clubs president and CEO Michael Johnson said.

The McKenzie center, which has been nearly eight years in the making, is the brainchild of Johnson and McKenzie, who purchased the building. From there, the concept transformed from renovating the building to include a couple of classrooms to expanding the footprint by 3,000 square feet to include a workshop and job exploration simulators, said Alan Branch, Boys and Girls Clubs vice president of workforce development.

The organization is partnering with other area workforce development organizations, MATC and the Madison School District to provide youths with both the technical skills and an understanding of a work site that employers expect them to bring to the job site on day one.

With the trades, workers often learn on the job for months or years before they set foot in a technical college classroom. Technical college programs are for experienced apprentices looking to become journeymen, with sponsorship coming from their employer or their union.

Partly driving the shortages in the trades is fewer high school students showing interest in the trades through shop classes, a problem that’s persisted since the 1990s, Madison Area Builders Association executive director Chad Lawler, said. A 2020 study of trades education in the U.S. found high schools often lack resources to teach the trades and there are negative perceptions about the industry.

“I think there was a realization after 10 to 15 years: Wow, maybe we went too far. And now we don’t have this pipeline” of workers, Lawler said.

Meanwhile, the people in the skilled trades are rapidly approaching retirement age. A quarter of manufacturing and construction workers were over the age of 55 at the end of 2021, and the current construction worker shortage sits at 546,000 workers in the United States.

While women and other underrepresented groups such as people of color or those who are LGBTQ are increasingly choosing the trades, current enrollments in skilled trade programs are not enough to make up projected shortages.

“I notice it on our job sites, primarily it’s all men, they’re all white, getting older,” McKenzie said. “The beauty of the Boys and Girls Club is they’ve got a resource of kids who never thought about the trades. They don’t have anybody in the neighborhood that did it, and they’re not thinking about it.”

Reaching niche populations

Part of what’s driving an increase of workforce development centers in the greater Dane County area is how each organization targets the needs of a specific population.

Lawler said the need is so great that Dane County-area workforce development groups need to work in tandem with one another.

The Latino Academy of Workforce Development, one of Boys and Girls Clubs’ partners, has specialized in bilingual programming, English-language learning and commercial driver’s licenses for more than a decade. The Urban League of Greater Madison offers free accelerated career academies tailored to the trades and area companies for adults, and will support further workforce development with its Black Business Hub.

Others have been in the workforce development space for decades. For Operation Fresh Start, which started in 1970, it’s all about young adults who are no longer in school but need guidance in finding their way. Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership has trained workers across southern Wisconsin since 1967.

“I think that there is a growing trend to recognize the need for preparation and training and understanding about places in the workforce,” said Gregory Markle, Operation Fresh Start executive director. “That’s a growing trend in our community.”

Inspiring young minds

As you walk in the front doors of the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, it’s hard not to imagine what a future career might hold.

Opposite the front doors is a wall of mannequins outfitted in steel-toed boots, hard hats and neon orange and yellow representing different trades. But even more compelling are the signs tucked next to them: Big, bold fonts draw your eye right to average salaries for those jobs. Many of them start closer to $50,000; some jump right into six figures.

Located along the Verona Road corridor, the workforce center is walking distance from the Belmar/Renaissance on the Park and Jamestown neighborhoods, two areas the city of Fitchburg has long designated as areas where issues such as poverty, unemployment and need for government assistance are more prevalent.

The location was intentional. The goal of the Boys and Girls Clubs with its workforce center is to lift people out of poverty, especially those who live nearby, by placing them in well-paying, family-sustaining jobs.

But in order to get those workers into jobs, they have to see themselves in it first, and at a young age, Lawler said.

“In the fifth grade, students start eliminating careers, and so we need to get to them well before that,” Lawler said. “This is an area where we need to think more long-term instead of the short-term thinking of we’ve got to get the next 15 people, the next 20. Now we need to encourage and enlighten the next 200 or 2,000 kids about the opportunities in this career, other careers in the trades.”

Parts of the finished building are intentionally left exposed. In a first-floor classroom, a window showcases the building’s geothermal HVAC system. In the shop, utilities and wiring aren’t masked behind drywall and ceiling tiles to “demystify” the construction process, McKenzie said. Heavy machinery and semi-truck simulators allow youths to get a feel for the machines before getting behind the real wheel.

Upstairs, the focus shifts to teaching youths financial literacy, entrepreneurship and building generational wealth. A classroom leads out to a spacious patio where instruction can move outside or students can eat under a pergola covered in solar panels.

Starting Monday, the Boys and Girls Clubs will transition its workforce development programs started nearly a year ago into the new facility. Most of the youths enrolled in those programs have yet to see the building.

“I can’t wait until they get here,” Branch said.