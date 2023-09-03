Ali Christ tried a lot of occupations — from certified nursing assistant to bartender to dairy hand.

But it was a chance encounter as a waitress that led to her calling.

Christ, 29, of Jefferson, is a journeyman plumber with Monona Plumbing and Fire Protection. She has worked on some of Madison’s most prominent Downtown developments, including the high-end James and Hub apartment developments, but now works as a service plumber doing repairs at homes and businesses in the Madison area.

She hadn’t thought of plumbing as a career until a local business owner and one of her regulars at the Fort Atkinson restaurant where she was waiting tables suggested it.

“They came in for lunch one day and they knew what kind of a hard worker I was ... and they had asked me if I wanted to try plumbing,” she said, “and after a couple of months of them harassing me I said, ‘OK, let’s try it.’”

Four years of full-time classes, including some nights and work in the field, followed as part of her five-year apprenticeship. Today she says what she likes most about her job is the variety.

“I’m not doing the same thing every day and I never really know what I’m getting into, so I just have to be able to react and think fast,” Christ said. “People will call and they’ll have water spraying out of their second floor and I’ve got to go in there and fix it.”

That “instant gratification” of fixing a problem on the spot is “very rewarding,” she said.

The pay is good, too, she said, with nonunion pay at about $34 an hour in the Madison area and union work at about $54 an hour. Notably, union workers get benefits on top of their rate, she said, so that total compensation comes out to about $98 an hour.

Christ is one of very few women in her field — she estimates that more than nine out of every 10 plumbers in the area are men — and that comes with challenges, but also some benefits.

She’s encountered homeowners who don’t want a woman working on their plumbing.

“It’s totally discriminating ... but at the same time, it’s their home,” Christ said.

She said she has “absolutely not” seen that kind of sexism among industry and union officials, who often seek to hire more women in part because they say women might pick up on details that men are more likely to miss.

Some customers agree.

“Older women, like say their husband has passed away — they are so much more accommodating toward me coming to their home, not some scary big guy that they’ve never seen before,” Christ said.

“And then if they have questions ... they’re more open to me, being another female, and then they’ll take my advice sometimes over other journeymen.”