American meat and cold cut producer Oscar Mayer has changed the name of its famous Wienermobile to the Frankmobile.

The company, whose history in Madison spans 100 years and operates a corporate office at 910 Oscar Avenue, said the change is reflective of a hot dog recipe it will be releasing this summer.

Since 1936, the hot dog-themed Wienermobile (whose drivers are known as "hotdoggers") has been used to promote Oscar Mayer products.

The Frankmobile mostly resembles the Wienermobile, except for the decal displaying the new name.

Throwback photos: Madison's Oscar Mayer plant over the years Oscar Mayer plant, 1919 Oscar Mayer Oscar Mayer plant Oscar Mayer, 1923 Oscar Mayer, 1926 Oscar Mayer, 1931 Oscar Mayer, 1938 Oscar Mayer, 1939 Oscar Mayer, 1940 Oscar Mayer, 1941 Oscar Mayer plant Oscar Mayer, 1947 Oscar Mayer, 1947 Oscar Mayer, 1951 Oscar Mayer, 1954 Oscar Mayer, 1954 Oscar Mayer plant, 1960s Oscar Mayer plant, 1975 Oscar Mayer, 1974 Oscar Mayer plant, 1975 Oscar Mayer plant, 1975 Oscar Mayer plant, 1979 Oscar Mayer, 1979 Oscar Mayer plant, 1980 Oscar Mayer plant, 1980 Oscar Mayer plant, 1982 Oscar Mayer plant, 1983 Oscar Mayer, 1984 Oscar Mayer plant, 1986 Oscar Mayer, 1996 Oscar Mayer, 1997 Oscar Mayer, 1998 Oscar Mayer, 1998 Oscar Mayer plant, 2004 Oscar Mayer, 2013 Oscar Mayer, 2013 Oscar Mayer, 2013 Oscar Mayer, 2013 Oscar Mayer, 2015 Oscar Mayer plant, 2015 Oscar Mayer-Madison, 2015 Oscar Mayer Rally, 2017 Oscar Mayer Ad, 2015 Oscar Mayer, 2017 Oscar Mayer exterior, 2017 Oscar Mayer, preparing for auction, 2017 Oscar Mayer, preparing for auction, 2017 Oscar Mayer, preparing for auction, 2017 Oscar Mayer, preparing for auction, 2017 Oscar Mayer coal pile, 1974