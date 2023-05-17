American meat and cold cut producer Oscar Mayer has changed the name of its famous Wienermobile to the Frankmobile.
The company, whose history in Madison spans 100 years and operates a corporate office at 910 Oscar Avenue, said the change is reflective of a hot dog recipe it will be releasing this summer.
Since 1936, the hot dog-themed Wienermobile (whose drivers are known as "hotdoggers") has been used to promote Oscar Mayer products.
The Frankmobile mostly resembles the Wienermobile, except for the decal displaying the new name.
Throwback photos: Madison's Oscar Mayer plant over the years
