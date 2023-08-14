Walking into African Market and AM Beauty Supply, visitors first see walls covered with packaged hair bundles and shelves lined with wigs of all shades and shapes sitting on mannequin heads.

They’ll notice a modest selection of produce and food commonly used in African cooking, such as plantains and palm oil. And it’s impossible to miss the store’s owner, Agatha Morris, standing behind the register with the vibrant smile that so many of her customers have grown to love.

“Almost every African person in Madison knows me and my family,” Morris said with a laugh. “I’ve met a lot of good people who I can say good things about and they can also say good things about me. Some even call me sister.”

Over the years, Morris, along with her husband, Benjamin Morris, and their three children, has run a place of business that represents much more than the products on its shelves. It has become a supportive gathering place for many African women in Madison.

But after almost 20 years of business, African Market and AM Beauty Supply will close at the end of August after two consecutive years of declining sales. It has been a long road for the family as they’ve also dealt with shoplifters and violent break-ins.

“It’s been a journey,” Morris said. “We’ve dealt with the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Morris and her husband immigrated to Madison from Ghana in 1998. In 2003, Morris began selling African and Caribbean food to local residents. Then, she started to sell hair from Africa that could be used for braiding and encountered a demand for more hair-related products. The Morrises opened a storefront at 805B S. Gammon Road a year later and the African Market and AM Beauty Supply became a second home for the family.

“For 20 years, it’s been like a home to me,” Morris said. “So I’m gonna miss that. I’m so used to getting up and getting ready to come in every morning.”

The hair that Morris sells is typically used for braids or extensions. She also offers wigs and hair products geared toward curly hair textures. A regular customer, Elizabeth Gendvilas, first came to the store more than 15 years ago due to a medical condition that led to hair loss. Finding African Market and AM Beauty Supply helped her gain greater confidence in her appearance.

“It gave me a bit of normalcy,” she said. “Since Agatha is so compassionate and outgoing, she made me feel like I was back in society again.”

Over the years, Morris has seen firsthand the power that hair can hold, especially for women of color and those struggling with hair loss.

“In my language, they say a woman’s glory is your hair,” Morris said. “I will tell women that I don’t have magic to grow their hair, but I tell them to do this and that and they’ll come back and tell me it’s working. Then I feel like I’ve made their dreams come true.”

After years of declining sales and balancing another full-time job on top of running the store, Morris knew it was time to say goodbye.

After the store’s closure, Morris looks forward to taking a break, and she’s not opposed to potentially selling some of her products on a smaller scale. Since announcing the store’s closure, Morris has received an outpouring of support from longtime customers and community members.

“I have a lot of loyal customers,” she said. “I didn’t even know until I announced that I was closing and people were getting really sad that I was making that much of an impact.”