Business, residential fires keep Madison area departments busy this week

One person and a puppy were evacuated safely, and seven occupants were displaced by the fire, which did an estimated $20,000 in damage, Schuster said.

Arriving firefighters noted smoke from the side of the house as Engine Co. 5 and other east side crews arrived on scene. Engine 5 pulled a line and entered the home through the garage, with bubbling paint and heat signatures detected by a thermal imaging camera indicating the blaze was behind the wall above a fireplace, Schuster said.

Engine Co. 5 attacked the fire from inside, while Engine Co. 14 pulled siding from the exterior, and the fire was knocked down at 3:43 p.m., with no injuries reported, Schuster said.

Masonry work was being done on the chimney in the hours prior to the fire. A propane torch had been used to heat the brick and mortar to prevent it from freezing while under construction, and investigators determined that caused the fire, Schuster said.

At 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, fire crews were dispatched to an unoccupied home in the 500 block of Woodside Terrace on the West Side, Schuster said in a report.