Business, residential fires keep Madison area departments busy this week

A business fire and two residential fires have kept Madison area fire departments busy to start 2021.
At 1:18 a.m. on Thursday, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive in the town of Burke on a report of smoke and fire in the area and a building on fire, Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan said in a report.
Sun Prairie Engine 1 could see fire coming from a window on the side of the Simply Automotive building when it arrived and began dousing the fire with water from outside. Crews had to force entry through the main door and an overhead door to gain access to the inside to put the fire out, and checked adjacent spaces for any spread of the fire and removed wall coverings to confirm the fire was out, Sullivan said.
The fire was contained to a breakroom/office where it began, but smoke damage was throughout the building, with damage to the building and contents estimated at $150,000, Sullivan said.
The initial investigation indicates that the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical wire, Sullivan said.
At 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, Madison Fire Department crews responded to the 4800 block of East Buckeye Road on reports of a chimney fire that was ultimately ruled accidental, caused by recent construction work, department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.
One person and a puppy were evacuated safely, and seven occupants were displaced by the fire, which did an estimated $20,000 in damage, Schuster said.
Arriving firefighters noted smoke from the side of the house as Engine Co. 5 and other east side crews arrived on scene. Engine 5 pulled a line and entered the home through the garage, with bubbling paint and heat signatures detected by a thermal imaging camera indicating the blaze was behind the wall above a fireplace, Schuster said.
Engine Co. 5 attacked the fire from inside, while Engine Co. 14 pulled siding from the exterior, and the fire was knocked down at 3:43 p.m., with no injuries reported, Schuster said.
Masonry work was being done on the chimney in the hours prior to the fire. A propane torch had been used to heat the brick and mortar to prevent it from freezing while under construction, and investigators determined that caused the fire, Schuster said.
At 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, fire crews were dispatched to an unoccupied home in the 500 block of Woodside Terrace on the West Side, Schuster said in a report.
Firefighters arrived at the home within four minutes of being dispatched, entered the living room, and put the fire out with a water can extinguisher. The damage was contained to a 4-square-foot area, but burned through the floor into the basement ceiling, with damage estimated at around $3,000, Schuster said.
Renovators working at the home reported they discarded an oily rag into a plastic bag Monday afternoon and left in the living room. When they returned Tuesday morning, they found a small fire and immediately called 911, Schuster said.
Visit the NFPA website to learn how oily rags can start on fire and how to prevent it.
