Business booming at Madison area grocery stores large and small amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grocery stores across Madison, regardless of their size, are getting cleaned out of some items by long lines of shoppers with carts stuffed full of food and toilet paper amid the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Woodman’s of Madison East, an employee-owned grocery store that is normally open for 24 hours, said in a statement it planned to close during overnight shifts beginning at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to allow workers to restock the shelves.
Hand sanitizer was the first to go, before COVID-19 hit the U.S., said Wali Muldrow, assistant manager of the Hy-Vee at 3801 E. Washington Ave. Once news broke of COVID-19-related deaths in Washington state, toilet paper, canned goods and non-perishables were the next to go.
Friday “was the busiest day that I’ve seen in the past two years, busier than Thanksgiving, busier than Christmas,” Muldrow said.
Hand sanitizers, bleach, paper products, frozen vegetables — everything is selling, said Steve McKenzie, owner of Jenifer Street Market, a neighborhood grocery staple on the East Side.
McKenzie has owned Jenifer Street Market for more than 41 years but this week has been the busiest he’s ever seen because of the response to the pandemic.
“This is historic for us,” he said. “There’s no doubt that people are stocking up to stay home for an extended period of time.”
On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered schools across the state to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday to help slow the spread of the COVID-19, and Public Health Madison and Dane County ordered the cancellation of all gatherings of 250 or more people.
“I think the fact that they’re going to shut school down caused people to consider ramping up their grocery-buying habits because their daily lives are going to change,” said Brandon Scholz, president & CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He also attributed the drain on toilet paper and anti-bacterial supplies such as disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer to the panic the public is feeling.
The good news is that manufacturers haven’t shut down – they’re still churning out goods such as toilet paper, disinfectants and groceries. Scholz said he was in awe of the industry’s ability to ramp up production of goods in such a short period of time in an effort to meet the increased need.
Evers issued an executive order Saturday that allows for an increase in the weight limit trucks can carry on Wisconsin Interstates, most highways and local roads from 80,000 pounds to 88,000 pounds to allow for manufacturers to ship more of the scarce goods to grocery stores to allow for quicker restocking of empty shelves.
“We asked WisDOT and the governor’s office to do this and we’re extremely grateful that Gov. Evers and WisDOT took fast action,” Scholz said.
Regardless of the business boom, store managers and owners are concerned about shoppers overstocking on paper goods. If a customer is in immediate need of a product and it’s sold out, they’ll have to wait until it’s restocked.
Churches suspend worship services
Public Health Madison and Dane County extended its Friday order prohibiting gatherings of 250 or more people to include places of worship and religious gathering centers with more than 250 people. The order went into effect at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Lake Edge Lutheran Church will suspend Sunday worship services for at least two weeks beginning Sunday.
“In the interest of the health and well-being of our neighbors, ceasing to hold public worship is a viable option, although, I feel my heart aching even as I consider those words,” Pastor Martha Butzier said.
St. James Lutheran Church in Verona also suspended all gatherings and in-person activities until further notice.
Glenwood and Lakeview Moravian congregations have suspended Sunday in-person worship through March 22. Pastor Staci Marrese-Wheeler said the church will reevaluate the situation toward the end of the month.
“The decision came with strong urging from our denomination for all congregations that were in states where the Governor closed public schools for health safety,” Marrese-Wheeler said.
Barrymore postpones all March shows
The Barrymore Theater has postponed all remaining March shows.
Theater management is in the process of rescheduling March performances as well as some April shows.
Tickets for all postponed shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates and all changes will be posted to the theater website and social media platforms, management said.
Banks to offer drive-up only service
Heartland Credit Union is among local financial institutions moving to drive-up only service during the pandemic.
Drive-up windows will be open during regular business hours and customers are strongly encouraged to use eBanking and the credit union’s mobile app to manage funds and to use ATMs for cash. New accounts and memberships can be opened using the credit union’s website, according to a statement Saturday.
Fitchburg Public Library to close
The Fitchburg Public Library will close starting Monday through April 5. Library managers will evaluate the situation daily and provide an update if circumstances change.
“The scientific community agrees that social distancing is an important factor in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the library said in a statement.
Patrons are asked not to return books or other borrowed material and the return slot will be locked until the library reopens. The library, which is fine free, will be extending due dates as a courtesy to patrons.
Digital library resources are available on the website, including eBooks, eAudiobooks, and research databases.
UW Health evaluating appointments
UW-Health is evaluating patient care appointments and procedures to determine which ones can be safely postponed, UW-Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said in a statement Saturday.
“Any decisions made with respect to changes or postponements of appointments or procedures will be communicated directly to our patients,” Kumlien said.
The UW Health COVID-19 Hotline number, for those who believe they may have been infected, is 608-720-5300
Vilas Zoo closed
Vilas Zoo said it will remain closed until further notice.
Critical operations staff, including animal care teams, will continue to work at the zoo to provide care to animals and infrastructure. All other employees will work from home, according to a statement.
The zoo says its animals are doing great and have a surplus of essential food and medical supplies. that will allow care teams to ensure their safety.
All of the zoo’s camps and programs through April 3 are canceled and all registered participants have been emailed with more information.
Beloit College to have online classes
Beloit College said Saturday that it will suspend all in-person instruction beginning March 23, after the school’s extended spring break.
The college will move courses to online formats for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester, and public on-campus events from now until the end of the spring semester are canceled. This includes athletic events, both home and away, and artistic performances, Beloit College spokesperson Shelby Kaiser said in a statement.
Students are expected to be off campus by March 22 and accommodations are being made for students in unique circumstances, including international students, to remain in the residence halls while they continue classes online.
“We believe it is the right course of action to ensure the well being of our students and community while maintaining the opportunity to learn and stay on track for graduation in a timely way,” Kaiser said.