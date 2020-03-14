Business booming at Madison area grocery stores large and small amid COVID-19 pandemic

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered schools across the state to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday to help slow the spread of the COVID-19, and Public Health Madison and Dane County ordered the cancellation of all gatherings of 250 or more people.

“I think the fact that they’re going to shut school down caused people to consider ramping up their grocery-buying habits because their daily lives are going to change,” said Brandon Scholz, president & CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He also attributed the drain on toilet paper and anti-bacterial supplies such as disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer to the panic the public is feeling.

The good news is that manufacturers haven’t shut down – they’re still churning out goods such as toilet paper, disinfectants and groceries. Scholz said he was in awe of the industry’s ability to ramp up production of goods in such a short period of time in an effort to meet the increased need.

Evers issued an executive order Saturday that allows for an increase in the weight limit trucks can carry on Wisconsin Interstates, most highways and local roads from 80,000 pounds to 88,000 pounds to allow for manufacturers to ship more of the scarce goods to grocery stores to allow for quicker restocking of empty shelves.