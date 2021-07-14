Bus station downsizing not enough for Downtown Madison merchants group

Rhodes-Conway considers including State Street in the BRT route an equity issue, saying people from all over the city and from all racial and economic backgrounds deserve access to the city's premier shopping and entertainment district, and has so far resisted calls to move the buses off the route.

In a statement, she said: “We value the businesses on State Street we want all of our residents to enjoy access to them. The current plan addresses many of the concerns expressed by businesses, including reducing bus volumes by half, reducing the shelter sizes while making them more transparent, removing up to eight of the existing bus stops, and probably eliminating all buses on lower State Street. We look forward to providing equitable transportation access to all our residents while helping our businesses thrive.”

The new proposed BRT stations — one in front of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, the other one block west at Gorham Street — are designed to be more transparent, giving users and pedestrians better views of storefronts. The station's sheltered areas would be the same size as the bus shelters on State now, or 20 feet, according to city transportation director Tom Lynch.