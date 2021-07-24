Built to last: Remodeling for 28 years, Anderson Repairs is going strong

When Michael Anderson decided to go into business for himself, he hadn’t yet turned 20. Already, he’d spent years learning construction skills in classrooms and on job sites, both in his hometown of Chicago and in Madison, where he’d moved just a couple years earlier. He launched Anderson Repairs in 1993, offering residential and commercial remodeling and repair services.
Over the past 28 years, his work has taken him all over the Madison area, where he’s remodeled bathrooms and kitchens, finished basements, replaced siding and even built home additions, decks and garages. Anderson also provides 24-hour service for plumbing, furnaces, heating, air conditioning and water softeners.
He starts each job by learning about the customer. He visits their home, checks out the space and then sits down with the homeowner for about half an hour to discuss their budget and their goals. He asks about the materials they like and whether they’re looking to fix the home to sell it or to enjoy it for years to come.
“Each customer has a dream, but they don’t know how to put it down on paper,” Anderson said. “I take all those choices and thought processes that a customer might have, and I make it into a reality.”
That time investment pays off when the customer sees their new bathroom, basement or addition.
“They can’t believe that I made it come true and it’s exactly what they want,” Anderson said. He loves to hear them oohing and ahhing over his work. “It feeds your ego, but it also makes you humbled to know you can create something from nothing.”
28 years and counting
A lot has changed since Anderson started the business. Many of the tools used in the trade today are computerized, and new materials and products are always coming onto the market, from new types of windows and insulation to home devices controlled by smartphones. He likes to take the time to research a new offering before selling it to customers, knowing that his reputation is on the line if it doesn’t hold up.
When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold last spring, he found himself adapting again. Calls poured in from customers stuck at home and eager to finally do the home projects they’d put off. But taking those jobs meant taking extra precautions to keep himself, his crew and his customers safe. Anderson instructed his crew to wear protective gear and to work in just one room at a time so that customers could avoid them without major inconvenience.
“No one got sick,” Anderson said. “Yeah, it took a little bit longer ... but it was still great to be able to be out there giving the level of service that we always gave, with a little bit more.”
The pandemic has also made many building materials more expensive and harder to find. That has meant spending more time driving to find supplies, but that’s just how this business works, Anderson said. “We still were able to offer that same service. We just had to do a lot more to get it.”
Wisconsin is perennially short of workers trained in the trades, but Anderson is trying to change that a few workers at a time. His crew, which fluctuates seasonally between three and six workers, regularly includes people who grew up in the foster care system and others who need job training.
“People who normally wouldn't even have opportunities to do this type of work, I’m giving them the skill, they’re learning from me, and they're making it their skill,” Anderson said.
In the winter, when construction work slows, he runs a snow removal business called God's Clean Up Crew.
Now, nearly three decades after starting the business, Anderson sees his work all over.
“I can drive around certain neighborhoods in Madison and say, ‘Oh, I built that deck right there ... or I did that roof there. Or I put those doors up and they’re still up,’” he said with a laugh. “It feels good to be able to ride around this town and run into some work you’ve done and it’s still standing, it still looks beautiful and people are still happy with it.”
The father of an 18-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son, Anderson is proud to be able to show them his work. “I can tell my kids, ‘Your father built this,’” he said.
One day, Anderson hopes, he might be able to leave his kids the biggest thing he built: the business itself.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
I care about my clients, and I want them to have the best quality from me and my company.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
We build communication in the community. People see the quality of what we do and the value of what we do. And I hire people that are not qualified to do this type of work, but because I have so many skills, I love training them and giving them the skills that I have to better themselves and make a better community. I've been told by several (current and former) employees that I changed their lives. And that is a life-feeder for me because I feel like I'm not just doing this job for a check. I’m doing this job, and changing the world as I do it.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Never take no for an answer, and always push yourself. Even when you think you’ve pushed yourself too far, continue to push yourself, because to get the results that you want, you have to work for it. So if you want to know about something, find somebody that does that kind of work, and (learn). I believe that you have to always learn, educate and move forward in life. You can’t sit and wait and think that everything’s going to come to you.
Are you hiring?
Yes. I am taking applications over email at anderson.repairs2015@gmail.com. I’m (looking for people) that are more in our skill set, but I do take people that are laborers trying to learn the skills that we have.
