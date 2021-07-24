Built to last: Remodeling for 28 years, Anderson Repairs is going strong

Now, nearly three decades after starting the business, Anderson sees his work all over.

“I can drive around certain neighborhoods in Madison and say, ‘Oh, I built that deck right there ... or I did that roof there. Or I put those doors up and they’re still up,’” he said with a laugh. “It feels good to be able to ride around this town and run into some work you’ve done and it’s still standing, it still looks beautiful and people are still happy with it.”

The father of an 18-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son, Anderson is proud to be able to show them his work. “I can tell my kids, ‘Your father built this,’” he said.

One day, Anderson hopes, he might be able to leave his kids the biggest thing he built: the business itself.

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

I care about my clients, and I want them to have the best quality from me and my company.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?