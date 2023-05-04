A Dane County program that connects students with mental health services will expand this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

For nearly a decade, Building Bridges has given participating districts access to case management and service coordination for students from 4K through eighth grade in need of mental health support.

In a news release, Parisi said that "new dollars" in the county budget will allow the program to add additional Building Bridges teams in the Sun Prairie Area and the Madison school districts, supplementing students' access to mental health resources.

“Anxiety, depression, and other behavioral health needs remain great among an increasing number of young people,” Parisi said in the release. “We launched this effort around a decade ago to intervene and focus on prevention, reducing the downstream impacts of mental illness which can impact academic performance and be a barrier to personal and professional success.”

In the 2021 Dane County Youth Assessment, 36% of seventh- and eighth-grade students said they felt "nervous, anxious or on edge" always or sometimes, while 23% reported feeling "so sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in a row" that they stopped doing usual activities.

Among students whose districts participate in Building Bridges, data shows improvements in mental health outcomes. From intake to six-month follow-ups, around 21% of students saw reliable improvement in 2021-2022, while partial data from 2022-2023 shows 31% seeing reliable improvement.

When Parisi first announced the initiative in fall 2013, Building Bridges was a pilot program with the Verona, Sun Prairie and Madison school districts. It now includes eight other area districts: Deforest Area School District, Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, Monona Grove School District, Mount Horeb Area School District, Oregon School District, Stoughton Area School District, Waunakee Community School District, and Wisconsin Heights School District.

The initiative is funded through an annual $1.9 million county budget allocation, with local districts partnering to financially support it.