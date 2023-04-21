The music video for “I’ll Be Gone” by Madison’s Mona Augustin has garnered nearly a million views on YouTube. Countless singers and fans have covered the song and posted their original dances to it online.

But “I’ll Be Gone” is not even Augustin’s favorite. That label goes to “This Love is Blessed,” a song he wrote about the gift of shared love. “The light on you shines bright on me,” those lyrics go. “You smile at me, I smile at you too.”

“I like the melody of that one,” Augustin enthusiastically explains about “This Love is Blessed,” which he’ll perform May 6 as part of a show at Cargo Coffee, 750 E. Washington Ave. Augustin, on guitar, will be accompanied by drummers Nick Sund and Bruce Silverman.

But the Cargo gig is just one brief stop on the musician’s long and fascinating journey. Originally from Haiti, Augustin is the survivor of a devastating earthquake, helped found a nonprofit to provide housing, education and jobs in his homeland, and in February became a U.S. citizen. He is also a painter and has recorded eight albums and EPs of his original songs — which he calls his children.

He describes his music as “Worldbeat,” because the term itself is so wide-ranging.

“I call it ‘Worldbeat,’ because I can do whatever I want” with it, he explained in an interview at the North Side home he shares with his wife, Candice Welsh. “Compas, reggae, calypso. Being ‘Worldbeat’ means I don’t have any limit.”

Tiny point of light

Augustin has played music most of his life. His family owned a pawn shop in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, so he had easy access to instruments that had been traded there for cash. At home he got instruction from teachers on piano and guitar.

He started writing songs at age 20 and formed a band in Haiti that became well known and eventually would tour in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and the U.S.

Augustin, nicknamed “Rasta” by neighbors for his long dreadlocks, also worked as a music teacher in Haiti at a school for the blind.

On Jan. 12, 2010, however, he stayed home because he was sick.

That day the earth shook violently — and what Augustin remembers is almost too hard to put into words, he said.

His home crumbled around him. The walls fell in. Suddenly, Augustin became aware that he was buried in rubble, and he heard distant cries.

Voices were calling, “‘Where’s Rasta?’ ‘Oh no, Rasta might be dead,’” he recalled.

All he could see above him was a tiny point of light guiding him out of the crushing debris, skyward. He started moving toward the light, encountering on the way a pregnant woman whom he also helped to free.

Later, he learned that the school where he taught had been destroyed, and many there had died. The 7.0-magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks claimed an estimated 220,000 lives in all.

As he left his house, “the ground was still shaking,” he said. “There was a lot of stuff everywhere and a lot of people dead. This was the worst day for me, for everyone.”

Shoeless, Augustin and his surviving neighbors took refuge first in a dirty riverbed and later in an open field that had been used for soccer matches.

“Everyone in the area came to this place. Rich, poor, everyone was together for maybe six days,” he said. Before the earthquake, “there was just so much prejudice — people couldn’t even talk to one another,” he said. The crisis “brought everyone together. We were trying to save lives.”

But as time went by, countless thousands remained without a home. Augustin helped to found a temporary village to give his former neighbors and others some shelter. Eventually, the group was evicted and went on to found another settlement, called Mozayik, a Haitian Creole word for “mosaic.” Part of their experience was recorded in a 30-minute documentary by filmmaker John Bougher, featuring Augustin and available on YouTube.

Years later, Augustin and his wife would purchase land in Haiti to build permanent housing and create opportunity for families in Augustin’s homeland. That would be the next step in the journey.

Character, connection

Welsh first visited Haiti in 2010 with the group Haiti Allies, which works to build cross-cultural connections. Her group of travelers stayed at a guest house that brought in Augustin’s band for entertainment. After performing their music, the band members would stick around for dinner and talk with the visitors.

But it wasn’t until Welsh and her group visited the settlement that Augustin had helped found that she was profoundly struck by his dedication.

“Mona’s character and connection to this community, and his unwavering commitment to this community” really moved her, Welsh said. “I thought, ‘Wow, this is an amazing human being.’”

In 2012, Augustin, who speaks Spanish and French in addition to English and Haitian Creole, made a tour with his band through several American cities, including Madison. He and Welsh reconnected.

“We stayed in touch,” Welsh said. “He was still really working hard to support his community. Now it was two, three years post-earthquake, and the interest of the world in Haiti was fading, or projects seemed too overwhelming.

“I said, I think with your music, you can get more help with this project.”

Growing village

Augustin and Welsh founded a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2014, and Augustin started to raise money for Mozayik, playing concerts in churches and on college campuses. Three years later, the couple married.

“We bought seven acres of land” several hours outside Port-au-Prince in Haiti’s Central Plateau, near the city of Hinche, Augustin said. Mozayik’s paid workers so far have constructed 20 sturdy, cinderblock houses on the site occupied by 40 families, plus a clinic staffed by a nurse who sees 200 people a month. The group also pays tuition for the community’s children so they can attend school.

Mozayik built a bakery on the site that employs local residents, as well as a small community center, run by a woman who uses a Mozayik microloan to organize income-generating events there such as wedding celebrations and movie nights. More about the nonprofit is on its website, mozayikvillage.org.

“We’re trying really hard to encourage entrepreneurship,” said Welsh, who in Madison works as an in-home caregiver and had a “second career” working with nonprofits. “I really, really want to go there for an extended period and teach the young people, the young adults there the basics of business ... so they’re not growing up to be the next generation in poverty.”

But right now Haiti is racked with serious gang violence, making it too difficult to travel, Augustin said. The musician keeps in touch daily with the staff at Mozayik and his daughter, a physician in Haiti, through his phone on WhatsApp.

He’s looking for more opportunities to perform in Madison, both to develop his personal career and to raise money for Mozayik. But making a living in music locally is difficult, he said, and it became even more challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been his dream to get a foothold here,” Welsh said. “He loves to do the fundraisers and talk about Haiti. He has a very generous heart.

“He feels called by a power outside himself to do this work,” she said. “I think that’s a really beautiful characteristic of his personality.”

Augustin said a deep faith has also been key to his journey. “I am a believer. I believe in God,” he said. “This is one of these things that keeps me to continue doing this work.

“As a musician, I am also an activist,” he said. “I have to defend them: Women, men. I use this tool of music and art to help them.”