The real signs that spring has arrived in Madison come from the Streets Division starting curbside pickup of yard waste and brush, and the drop-off site schedule going to summer hours.
Both brush and yard waste collections will begin Monday, April 1, while the drop-off sites will have expanded hours beginning Saturday, March 30.
There are two curbside yard waste collections this spring, so if you want to know when the crew will be in your neighborhood, go to http://www.cityofmadison.com/streets/yardWaste/leaf/
Collection hasn't started yet, so the entire city is in the "pickup pending" mode for now.
Yard waste is plant material, such as fallen leaves, pulled weeds, grass clippings and other vegetative debris like pumpkins, crab apples, pine cones, vines, and twigs less than 18 inches long.
Material should be put loose on the terrace or curbside, but not in the street. Material also should not be too close to trees, poles, etc. so the crew has enough room to scoop up material.
Brush is different than yard waste, with brush being the woody material cut off trees, shrubs and bushes that's over 18 inches long.
Brush pickup will go on throughout the summer and into the fall, with collections also using the pickup schedule map on the Street Division brush website, http://www.cityofmadison.com/streets/yardWaste/Brush/
Same rules apply to brush as yard waste. Keep brush loose and piled in an open area on the terrace, away from trees, poles, etc. The cut ends of the brush should face the same direction.
Brush put into containers will not be collected, and it should not be piled in the street.
Brush and yard waste should not be piled together. If it is, it won't be collected.
Drop-off sites switch from winter to summer hours on Saturday, with the three sites open seven days a week.
The summer hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the sites open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
The sites are at 1501 W. Badger Road, 4602 Sycamore Ave. and 402 South Point Road.
The Badger Road and Sycamore Avenue sites accept a full range of recycling and disposed of materials, but the South Point Road site only accepts yard waste.
The drop-off sites are for Madison residents or property taxpayers only, so be prepared to show your driver's license or another form such as a utility bill or a property tax bill to prove you can use the facilities.
A full list of what's accepted at the drop-off sites is online at http://www.cityofmadison.com/streets/recycling/dropOffsites.cfm