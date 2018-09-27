The final round of brush collecting in Madison starts Monday as city crews start the switch from brush to leaves and yard waste.
The Madison Streets Division said residents wanting curbside brush collection should have materials at curbside by Monday, or the materials might not be collected until spring 2019.
Brush is tree and bush trimmings longer than 18 inches long. The material should have all cut ends facing the same direction, and piles should be at least four feet away from objects such as fire hydrants, tree and street signs.
Brush and yard waste should not be mixed together, because the city has different operations of disposal for the two types of waste.
Brush can also be taken to two city drop-off sites at 1501 W. Badger Road and 4602 Sycamore Avenue.
To get a better idea when crews will be in a particular neighborhood to collect brush, go to the brush website at http://www.cityofmadison.com/streets/yardWaste/Brush/.
The drop-off site at 402 South Point Road is for yard waste only.
Yard waste collection begins Monday, with crews making at least three collection runs, until the snow flies and snow removal operations start.
Yard waste includes leaves, grass trimmings and other leafy plant debris, including twigs less than 18 inches long.
Garden waste, crab apples, pine cones etc. can also be put into the yard waste.
Residents should not put material in the street, but on the terrace between the sidewalk and curb.
Material can either be put out loose or in compostable lawn bags or plastic bags. Plastic bags should be left open at the top so crews can identify the contents.
Yard waste can be taken to the three drop-off sites.
The city has a yard waste collection schedule that can be found on its website at http://www.cityofmadison.com/streets/yardWaste/leaf/