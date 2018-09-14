A neighborhood in the village of Brooklyn was evacuated Friday morning after a natural gas line was cut, but the line was fixed less than an hour later and residents were allowed to go back to their homes.
The report came in at 8:19 a.m. at 209 South Kerch Street, after a backhoe hit the gas line, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
"A reverse 911 call was placed by Dane County Communications, to make area residents aware of the situation," said Lt. Gordon Bahler.
"Twenty-eight houses were evacuated from Kerch Street, Hilltop Court and Hilltop Circle, with 19 houses having their gas and electricity shut off."
Alliant Energy crews responded to the scene and the leak was fixed by 8:58 a.m.
Several homes and sewer lines had to be cleared of gas fumes before residents were allowed back in, with all residents able to return to their homes by 9:52 a.m.
Nobody was hurt.