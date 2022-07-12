 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Broken exhaust fan leads to carbon monoxide build-up in Southwest Side underground garage, authorities say

City of Madison Fire Department file photo, fire truck.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A broken exhaust fan led to a carbon monoxide build-up Monday night in a Southwest Side underground parking garage, authorities reported.

Fire crews responded to the apartment building in the 90 block of Kessel Court on reports of carbon monoxide alarms sounding, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Ladder 7 was met by a 911 caller who said they pulled into the underground parking garage and noticed a smell and heard an alarm. Firefighters did see a haze believed to be car exhaust and with a monitor determined the garage had carbon monoxide levels up to 115 parts per million, while noticing that the exhaust fan in the garage wasn’t working, Schuster said.

According to the EPA, the current Occupational Safety and Health Administration permissible exposure limit for carbon monoxide is 50 ppm as an 8-hour time-weighted average.

Firefighters set up a fan to ventilate the garage, and also went into the stairwells and hallways of the apartments. No alarms were sounding in the building, but firefighters identified carbon monoxide levels up to 35 ppm in the hallways, so they ventilated the hallways and stairwells, Schuster said.

People are also reading…

While at the building, firefighters identified small natural gas leaks in some pipe fittings and asked MGE to respond, while building personnel were told to maintain good ventilation in the garage until the exhaust fan is repaired, Schuster said.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics