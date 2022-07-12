Broken exhaust fan leads to carbon monoxide build-up in Southwest Side underground garage, authorities say

A broken exhaust fan led to a carbon monoxide build-up Monday night in a Southwest Side underground parking garage, authorities reported.

Fire crews responded to the apartment building in the 90 block of Kessel Court on reports of carbon monoxide alarms sounding, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Ladder 7 was met by a 911 caller who said they pulled into the underground parking garage and noticed a smell and heard an alarm. Firefighters did see a haze believed to be car exhaust and with a monitor determined the garage had carbon monoxide levels up to 115 parts per million, while noticing that the exhaust fan in the garage wasn’t working, Schuster said.

According to the EPA, the current Occupational Safety and Health Administration permissible exposure limit for carbon monoxide is 50 ppm as an 8-hour time-weighted average.

Firefighters set up a fan to ventilate the garage, and also went into the stairwells and hallways of the apartments. No alarms were sounding in the building, but firefighters identified carbon monoxide levels up to 35 ppm in the hallways, so they ventilated the hallways and stairwells, Schuster said.

While at the building, firefighters identified small natural gas leaks in some pipe fittings and asked MGE to respond, while building personnel were told to maintain good ventilation in the garage until the exhaust fan is repaired, Schuster said.