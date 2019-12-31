Broadcast tower work seems like 'empty promises' as project heads into the new year

A tower antenna replacement project that has knocked out a couple of broadcast TV stations for many area viewers continues to be delayed.

The group that oversees the Madison broadcast tower on the Far West Side is looking for another crew to take over the ongoing antenna replacement project that was supposed to be done in September, according to an engineer for WISC-TV (Ch. 3), the local CBS affiliate.

University Research Park, which did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, is no longer working with the power crew that was scheduled to be back on the project on Dec. 2, Channel 3 chief engineer Kevin Ruppert said. The crew had about three weeks of work left once they were back on the project, but the same amount of work remains almost one month later with no new set deadlines in sight.

“They still have three weeks of work to do,” Ruppert said. “They weren’t able to get a lot done in the last period.”

Ruppert said University Research Park is still in the initial stages of trying to get another power crew to take on the tower project at 453 S. Pleasant View Road.