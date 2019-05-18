Monona Police Department will briefly shut down its power Monday, disabling phone and email service for several city agencies.
The power will be shut down for 30 to 60 minutes beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Monona Police Department Chief Walter Ostrenga said in an announcement.
Phone and email service will be disrupted during this time for the police dispatch center, the fire department, city hall, library, community center, senior center, and public works garage. All facilities will remain open with lights, heating and air conditioning.
Those with an emergency should call 911.
If people have a police matter that cannot be delayed during the outage, Ostrenga said to call the Monona Police Department's non-emergency number at 608-222-0463 or the Dane County Communications Center's non-emergency number at 608-255-2345.
Additional Monona Police dispatch staff will be at the Dane County Communications Center.
Installation of a new battery backup power supply is the source of the power disruption.