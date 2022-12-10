 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brian Schimming elected Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman

Political strategist and activist Brian Schimming has been unanimously elected as the new chairman of the Republic Party of Wisconsin, the party said.

At its executive committee meeting Saturday in Steven Points, the Republican Party of Wisconsin also elected: Gerar Randall, vice chairman; Kathy Kiernan, second vice-chairwoman; Tyler August, secretary; Brian Westrate, treasurer; and Will Martin, member at-large.

Schimming will assume the position immediately. He has 30 years of experience in grassroots organizing throughout Wisconsin and has been involved in multiple Republican campaigns, most recently U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's successful re-election bid in November. He also served for several years in state government.

"Brian Schimming is the right person at the right time to lead the Republican Party of Wisconsin," said Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said in a statement. "Nobody knows the people of this state and the political landscape better."

"It has been an honor working tirelessly with activists throughout Wisconsin all these years," Schimming said in a statement. "And now I look forward to working side by side with the thousands of grassroots leaders in this state to win Wisconsin for the Republican presidential candidate and elect a conservative to the state Supreme Court. There’s not a moment to waste."

Brian Schimming

Brian Schimming, newly elected chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, addressed delegates at the Republican State Convention in Middleton in May.

 ANDY MANIS

Related to this story

