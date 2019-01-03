Brenda Konkel will serve in "a consulting role" for the Tenant Resource Center after the Madison nonprofit's board of directors fired her as executive director last year.
The center's board and Konkel put out a joint statement Thursday announcing the decision after the parties agreed in November to go into a mediation process regarding Konkel's Oct. 26 firing, which board members alleged was over financial mismanagement of the center.
The statement said the board "agrees that Brenda never intentionally undertook to harm the Tenant Resource Center by theft or mismanagement of any kind." It also said that Konkel will use her "expertise and experience" in a consulting manner "as part of ensuring a smooth transition to the new Executive Director and the continued viability of the Tenant Resource Center's program."
The statement does not indicate whether the consulting role will be temporary or permanent or paid or unpaid. When reached by the Wisconsin State Journal, Konkel declined to give specifics on the consulting role, citing the confidentiality of the agreement.
"Given the facts that I knew, and what I had the ability to do, I made the best decision I could for the Tenant Resource Center," she said.
Konkel started with the nonprofit, located in the Social Justice Center at 1202 Williamson St., in 1991 and became its executive director in 1995.
On Wednesday before the deadline to file necessary paperwork to run for local offices, Konkel announced on Facebook she was dropping her candidacy for Madison mayor, calling the decision "soul crushing." A former City Council member, Konkel said she did not have enough time and energy to put together a "viable campaign" while appealing her firing.
At the urging of volunteers and employees of the center, the board agreed to mediation with Konkel at a Nov. 26 meeting, and the process was led by the center's volunteer mediator Howard Bellman.