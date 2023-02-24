Police were responding in force to a Kwik Trip on the Far East Side and have closed traffic on East Washington Avenue in both directions after authorities said a wanted man entered the store.

A Dane County 911 dispatch supervisor said at 4:45 p.m. Friday that Madison police "were working on an incident and they located a suspect" who went into the store at 3528 East Washington Ave.

The dispatcher wouldn't say what crime the suspect was wanted for and would give no other information. Witnesses reported a large number of police cars in the area.

A Madison police spokesperson was unable to talk to a reporter Friday afternoon.

It's unclear if the incident is related to an announcement the police made Friday afternoon that they were searching for a suspect in the death of a woman on the East Side on Wednesday.

The woman was found inside her home in the 3400 block of Richard Street on Wednesday, and her death was ruled a homicide Friday. Neighbors had reported hearing a disturbance, police said.

Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer and said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities said he has ties to the North and East sides of Madison as well as the Lodi, Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Belleville areas.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

