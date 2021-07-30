Breaking the cycle: New bike club seeks to make Madison's cycling community more inclusive

The eight chapter coordinators knew one another through acquaintances, Instagram and a group ride called "Monday40," a weekly 20- to 40-mile ride started at the beginning of this year by one of RAR's chapter coordinators, Kristin Zarr. From there, discussions developed online over creating a Madison RAR chapter, chapter coordinator Keely Campbell said.

The goal was to create a space not dominated by male cyclists, Campbell said. While Campbell said she has enjoyed much of her time in the Madison bike community, it can sometimes feel like "you were invited but maybe not accommodated."

Fellow chapter coordinator, G Gregory, said organizers want to make RAR an inclusive and safe community because being part of a bike crew where you feel represented and understood can be "life-giving."

"It is an intentionally radical space and a space where people can come and interact with their identities," Gregory said. "It's a space of comradery and community that you don't get in the bike world because it is so often dominated by white cis(gender) hetero men."