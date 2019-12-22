Breaking barriers and making history

“She went back and forth on it and ultimately decided to donate it to the Wisconsin Historical Society,” Kopp said of Wright. “As far as we know, this is the only time it’s ever been seen in public and probably hasn’t been seen by anybody in decades.”

Abolitionist father

Steve Bates, whose great-grandfather was William Frost, learned of Lavinia in 1978. Bates, who at the time was the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, had come to Madison for a conference and made a side trip to Janesville to learn more about Lavinia’s father, William Goodell, who was a radical abolitionist, had written books about the subject in the 1840s and 1850s, and was editor of the Emancipator and several other magazines.

“Our whole focus has been on him and the anti-slavery and the abolitionist role of our family,” said Bates, who was in Madison this month for the State Bar meeting. “Discovering Lavinia adds a whole new dimension. To find that there was someone as involved in the law and using the law to make change I think is my big take away from it. Lavinia was a name in my family tree. I didn’t know that she had a tale to tell.”

That story is now being told by Kopp and Ball.