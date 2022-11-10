Breakfast, coffee, and more: See what Madison events are happening this Veterans Day

The United States has been celebrating Veterans Day for 68 years, honoring military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces every Nov. 11.

Several Veterans Day events are planned in the Madison area this year, including at the state Capitol.

At the Capitol

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs teams up with Madison Veterans Council for a Veterans Day ceremony at the state Capitol.

This year's theme is "Honor," and Gov. Tony Evers and WDVA Secretary Mary M. Kolar are expected to speak, with Wisconsin Veterans Museum Director Chris Kolakowski giving the keynote address.

The Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in the Capitol rotunda, ending with a moment of silence at the end of the hour.

Memorial Union

The Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St., will host a special breakfast in the main lounge for veterans and current service members enlisted in any U.S. military branch.

Light snacks and refreshments will be offered from 9 to 10:30 a.m., before everyone will be encouraged to participate in a flag dedication ceremony on Bascom Hill, hosted by the UW-Madison chapter of Student Veterans of America.

The breakfast will feature remarks by Kathy Still, assistant deputy director of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, and Joe Rasmussen, UW-Madison director of Veterans Services.

This event is a part of UW-Madison's Veterans Month, a monthlong program honoring Badger veterans and service members.

Hy-Vee breakfast

Every Madison-area Hy-Vee store will host a free buffet-style breakfast for veterans and active-duty military members Friday, as well as offering 15% off their grocery purchases throughout the day.

Hy-Vee's buffet breakfast will be available from 6 to 10 a.m. The promo code to get 15% off groceries is "HOMEFRONT15."

Customers also will have the option to participate in Hy-Vee's Veterans Day weekend fundraising campaign by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar. This year the beneficiaries will be Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Responders, American Red Cross and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

Madison Senior Center

The Madison Senior Center and Renaissance Senior Living of Hilldale are honoring veterans with a brief program featuring Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway; state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison; and state Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison.

The Madison Senior Center at 330 W. Mifflin St. also will be serving light refreshments to accompany their events.

Free coffee

Sponsored by the Holt Real Estate team and Tony Burns at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Mercies Coffee at 1748 Eagan Road will offer free coffee and gift cards to all who have served.

From 1 to 4 p.m., veterans will be welcomed by the Holt Real Estate and Fairway Mortgage teams at the front of Mercies Coffee.

Flagpole vigil

For 12 hours, cadets and midshipmen will march in front of the Scabbard and Blade flagpole at Library Mall, between the 800 block of Langdon Street and State Street.

Hosted by Air Force ROTC Detachment 925, as well as Naval and Army ROTC, cadets and midshipmen will march from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to honor the many sacrifices of those in the Armed Forces.

The Scabbard and Blade flagpole commemorates the founding of the National Society of Scabbard and Blade at UW-Madison in 1904. The military honor society is open to ROTC cadets and midshipmen of all military services.