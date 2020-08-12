'Break the cycle': Madison leaders urge community to disrupt shootings

Several of the shootings, including the fatal shooting of Maurice Bowman on July 25 on the Southwest Side, have involved people in vehicles firing at each other.

Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said Wednesday some of the shootings are "clustered" and appear to involve groups retaliating back-and-forth, but retaliatory shootings don't account for the entire uptick.

"For those choosing to continue the pattern of violence and gun violence, rest assured as president of the Common Council, along with my fellow councilmen, we will back law enforcement on their investigation to hold you accountable for the gun violence," Carter said.

Anthony Cooper, executive director of the Focused Interruption Coalition (FIC), a community-based organization that responds to gun violence incidents and uses peer support to prevent further conflict, said Madison and Dane County need to do more to prevent violence or "move the hell out the way."

"It takes all of us as a community to work together to get things done," he said. "Until that happens, we'll continue to have the same issues time and time and time again."

In the coming weeks, Carter said the city will be "working on services, resources and opportunities to lead to a healthier, sustainable lifestyle" in response to the shootings.