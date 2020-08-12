'Break the cycle': Madison leaders urge community to disrupt shootings

A day after an 11-year-old girl was shot and critically injured in a summer of surging gun violence, Madison leaders called for people to speak out, invest in community resources and act as role models to end the shootings.
"I come to you today not to talk about the COVID pandemic, but to talk about the pandemic of gun violence that has affected every corner of our city," City Council President Sheri Carter said at a news conference in Penn Park on the South Side. "We need to stop the hate, stop the retaliation, put down the guns, the collateral damage is too great of a burden for you to bear."
A group of Black community organizers, religious leaders, nonprofit heads and City Council members spoke to the need to break a cycle of violence and called on investments in jobs, stable housing and community spaces as a means of preventing further gun violence.
"If you know who's doing this shooting, you have to help us bring an end to this," said Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison. "It's unacceptable if someone shoots into a car where a kid is ... We want that person brought to justice."
In a Facebook post, the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County identified the girl by her first name, Anisa, and said she had been shot in the head.
James Morgan, a peer support specialist for JustDane, formerly Madison-area Urban Ministries, said a lack of educational and wealth-building investments in Black communities in Madison makes them "communities of confinement."
Morgan, who mentors formerly incarcerated individuals as part of his work, urged Black men to "not be invisible" and head off shootings by showing those who may be caught up in gun violence there's "a road map to what it means to be a man."
"I spent 30 years in a cage in prison," Morgan said. "So the message to you young people who are doing this, they have a place for you. If you think you can't breathe now, believe me you won't breathe then."
Late Tuesday morning, a girl was riding in a car when a shooter in another vehicle fired into the car near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Police believe the driver of the vehicle, who has a connection to the girl's family but isn't related to her, was the intended target.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Wednesday the girl remains in "very critical condition." No arrests have been made.
The daytime shooting follows an upswing in shots-fired incidents this summer. In June, there were 29 shootings reported, which at that time was a one-month record since the Madison Police Department began keeping records. And in July, the record was broken with 44 shootings recorded — a number Carter called "staggering."
Through Tuesday, there have been 143 shots-fired incidents in 2020 so far, or an 88% increase over the same time period last year.
Several of the shootings, including the fatal shooting of Maurice Bowman on July 25 on the Southwest Side, have involved people in vehicles firing at each other.
Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said Wednesday some of the shootings are "clustered" and appear to involve groups retaliating back-and-forth, but retaliatory shootings don't account for the entire uptick.
"For those choosing to continue the pattern of violence and gun violence, rest assured as president of the Common Council, along with my fellow councilmen, we will back law enforcement on their investigation to hold you accountable for the gun violence," Carter said.
Anthony Cooper, executive director of the Focused Interruption Coalition (FIC), a community-based organization that responds to gun violence incidents and uses peer support to prevent further conflict, said Madison and Dane County need to do more to prevent violence or "move the hell out the way."
"It takes all of us as a community to work together to get things done," he said. "Until that happens, we'll continue to have the same issues time and time and time again."
In the coming weeks, Carter said the city will be "working on services, resources and opportunities to lead to a healthier, sustainable lifestyle" in response to the shootings.
She didn't have specifics to share on what further city investment into violence prevention could look like, but said it could potentially be built into the 2021 budget when the City Council begins deliberations on the spending plan this fall.
Carter acknowledged, though, it could be a difficult task with the COVID-19 pandemic creating a projected $20 million to $25 million shortfall in the city's budget for next year.
"That's going to be very hard to do," she said. "This is so important, we're talking about lives here, and at some point in time it has to rise to the top."
Shyelle Smith of Black Umbrella Global, a group organizing protests against racism and police brutality since the death of George Floyd, said a lack of resources and investment in communities of color results in violence and crime.
"Our basic needs are not being met," she said. "It hurts my heart that this young lady got shot over pettiness. In order to prevent things like that, we need to help ourselves, we need to help our communities."
