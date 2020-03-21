You are the owner of this article.
Brat Fest postponed until late August due to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
Brat Fest postponed until late August due to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Brat Fest 2018

Volunteers Nathan Hill, left, and Emilio Morales, both of DeForest, kept cool at the World's Largest Brat Fest 2018 on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The World's Largest Brat Fest has joined the growing list of major events in Madison that have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally held on Memorial Day weekend, Brat Fest has been pushed to late August. Festival organizers announced the postponement on Friday, citing uncertainty for local businesses and the broader community "as the world experiences widespread concern and changes related to Covid-19."  

"Our first priority is the safety of our staff, volunteers and guests as we prepare for the future," the organizers said. 

The annual celebration of bratwurst and live music, which bills itself the largest such event in the world, has been rescheduled to the weekend of Aug. 28. The organizers also pledged to host an online auction to raise money "to help provide food and support for those less fortunate during the current public health crisis."

More details will be released in coming weeks.

Case numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
