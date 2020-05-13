You are the owner of this article.
Brat Fest canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic
Brat Fest 2018

Volunteers Nathan Hill, left, and Emilio Morales, both of DeForest, work the grills at the World's Largest Brat Fest in 2018. This year's event has been rescheduled to the weekend of Aug. 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The World’s Largest Brat Fest is the latest major event in the Madison area to fall victim to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Normally held on Memorial Day weekend, Brat Fest was postponed to the last weekend of August by organizers in March.

But on Tuesday, Brat Fest organizer Tim Metcalf posted this message on the event’s website: “Brat Fest has always marked the beginning of summer here in Madison, with its free live music and raising money for hundreds of local charities and it’s with a heavy heart that we must cancel this year’s event. Ultimately, preserving the health and safety of all is of our paramount concern. With over 4,500 volunteers, thousands of musicians and over 125,000 festival-goers coming to the three day event, with the uncertainty of what healthy social distancing might look like in August, we decided it would be best for everyone to cancel this year’s event and begin looking forward to Memorial Day Weekend in 2021.”

