Brat Fest canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

But on Tuesday, Brat Fest organizer Tim Metcalf posted this message on the event’s website: “Brat Fest has always marked the beginning of summer here in Madison, with its free live music and raising money for hundreds of local charities and it’s with a heavy heart that we must cancel this year’s event. Ultimately, preserving the health and safety of all is of our paramount concern. With over 4,500 volunteers, thousands of musicians and over 125,000 festival-goers coming to the three day event, with the uncertainty of what healthy social distancing might look like in August, we decided it would be best for everyone to cancel this year’s event and begin looking forward to Memorial Day Weekend in 2021.”