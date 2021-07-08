Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County receives $1M donation for new youth workforce center

Madison philanthropist W. Jerome Frautschi is joining his wife in supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County's newest venture — a regional workforce center to get youth into the skilled trades — with a $1 million donation to the project.

The organization announced the donation Thursday, saying in a statement the money will be used on construction and operating costs for the center planned to open in Fitchburg in the summer of 2022.

"We are incredibly grateful for this investment in the future of our young people in our community," Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, said in the statement. "It will allow us to continue providing opportunities for thousands of young people throughout Dane County to help them earn a sustainable living."

The center is envisioned to offer technical training to participants for careers like plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, carpenters and other in-demand, well-paying professions, the clubs said.

Last month, American Girl Doll founder Pleasant Rowland, who is married to Frautschi, provided a $5 million donation through her foundation to help launch the fundraising effort for the workforce center.