Boys & Girls Clubs distributes over $1 million in sports gear to local youth courtesy of Under Armour

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced Thursday the organization is distributing more than $1 million worth of sports gear to local youth courtesy of Under Armour.

Football, baseball and track cleats and gloves from Under Armour were donated to the youth organization after the NFL Combine, where the gear was initially headed, was canceled, said Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the local Boys & Girls Club.

The organization gave away 740 pairs of cleats and gloves Thursday out of a total of almost 5,000 pairs of cleats and 3,000 pairs of gloves, Johnson said. Leaders from area sports clubs and groups, such as Madison’s Southside Raiders, picked up some of the equipment, and gear was also distributed at a “Mini Skills & Drills Clinic” for youth Thursday at Breese Stevens Field hosted by the organization’s Sports Academy.

Johnson said 80 children ages 6 to 18 participated in the clinic, which was split into two sessions. The clinic was led by Zach Otting, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County director of sports, recreation and fitness, and Tiffany Loomis, vice president of operations.