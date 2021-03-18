 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys & Girls Clubs distributes over $1 million in sports gear to local youth courtesy of Under Armour
0 comments
alert top story
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF DANE COUNTY

Boys & Girls Clubs distributes over $1 million in sports gear to local youth courtesy of Under Armour

{{featured_button_text}}
Boys & Girls Clubs NFL donation

Trevor Wirth, with the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, looks through boxes of shoes that were donated by Under Armour and given out to participants in a football clinic Thursday.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced Thursday the organization is distributing more than $1 million worth of sports gear to local youth courtesy of Under Armour.

Football, baseball and track cleats and gloves from Under Armour were donated to the youth organization after the NFL Combine, where the gear was initially headed, was canceled, said Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the local Boys & Girls Club.

The organization gave away 740 pairs of cleats and gloves Thursday out of a total of almost 5,000 pairs of cleats and 3,000 pairs of gloves, Johnson said. Leaders from area sports clubs and groups, such as Madison’s Southside Raiders, picked up some of the equipment, and gear was also distributed at a “Mini Skills & Drills Clinic” for youth Thursday at Breese Stevens Field hosted by the organization’s Sports Academy.

Johnson said 80 children ages 6 to 18 participated in the clinic, which was split into two sessions. The clinic was led by Zach Otting, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County director of sports, recreation and fitness, and Tiffany Loomis, vice president of operations.

“It was just beautiful to see all the kids out there,” Johnson said. “We’ve been stuck in this pandemic and just to see kids running around and laughing and being excited, it was a wonderful feeling.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Boys & Girls Clubs NFL donation

Former Green Bay Packers nose tackle Gilbert Brown speaks at Breese Stevens Field, where the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced a donation of more than $1 million in Under Armour sports gear before hosting Thursday's youth sports clinic.

Johnson said the organization will continue to distribute the gear, with plans to give items to more Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the state. He expects to have all the donated gear given away by the end of summer.

The organization’s sports and recreation programs are meant to educate and motivate youth to stay physically active every day, he said.

“Our out-of-school programs uniquely support youth to mitigate opportunity gaps and help provide them with the resources and experiences needed to reach their full potential,” Johnson said.

Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers’ 2021 men’s basketball recruits

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics